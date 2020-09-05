e-paper
Home / Kolkata / Bengal banks to resume normal service, will open on 1st and 3rd Saturdays

Bengal banks to resume normal service, will open on 1st and 3rd Saturdays

The banks in Bengal will, however, remain closed on the days when state observes a total lockdown.

kolkata Updated: Sep 05, 2020 09:40 IST
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Banks in Bengal were earlier instructed to remain shut on all Saturdays of a month.
Banks in Bengal were earlier instructed to remain shut on all Saturdays of a month. (Courtesy- Mint Photo)
         

The Mamata Banerjee administration in West Bengal has asked banks in the state to resume normal services and remain open on the first and third Saturdays from September 5. Banks would, however, remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays as usual. The state administration had on July 20 directed banks to remain shut on all Saturdays and Sundays as Covid-19 cases were rising every day.

“Now in consideration of the current Covid-19 situation and the relaxation in different activities permitted by the government outside the containment zones, it has been decided to rescind the effect of the notification (of July 20) with immediate effect thereby allowing all bank branches to work on Saturdays henceforth excepting the 2nd and 4th Saturday which had so long been observed as holidays of banks prior to issuance of the notification,” stated an official notification.

Also Read: Bengal government floats e-pass idea for Kolkata Metro to tackle rush

The banks would however remain closed on lockdown days. The West Bengal government has already declared three days – September 7, 11 and 12 – when lockdown restrictions would be enforced.

The centre has asked states not to impose lockdown without consulting the Union government.

“The lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12 have been declared following all protocols. The centre has been informed,” said a top official of the state government.

