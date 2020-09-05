e-paper
Home / Kolkata / Court orders re-postmortem of body of BJP worker who died inside police station

Court orders re-postmortem of body of BJP worker who died inside police station

The BJP worker’s family also lodged a police complaint against five policemen alleging that her son was beaten to death by them.

kolkata Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:42 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Raiganj
The court order came after the family of the deceased, Anup Roy, sought a fresh postmortem examination.
A court in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district on Saturday ordered fresh postmortem examination of the body of a 24-year-old BJP worker, who died inside a police station here three days ago.

The court order came after the family of the deceased, Anup Roy, sought a fresh postmortem examination.

His family also lodged a police complaint against five policemen alleging that her son was beaten to death by them.

Uttar Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said the initial postmortem examination report said that Roy, who was called to Raiganj police station for questioning in connection with a recent case of dacoity, died of cerebral haemorrhage.

“We had called him for questioning. He had collapsed after reaching the police station. We took him to a government hospital, where he was declared dead. The postmortem report said he died due to cerebral haemorrhage,” he said.

The SP, however, welcomed the court order for a fresh postmortem examination.

“We too wanted a re-postmortem. We will ask doctors to expedite the process,” Kumar told PTI.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has earlier alleged that the party worker was roughed up and then shot dead by the police.

Police sources, however, said that there was no injury or bullet mark on the body of the deceased.

The deceased BJP worker’s mother lodged a complaint against five policemen accusing them of beating her son to death.

The district SP said that a case has started against the five policemen and a probe is on to find out their role in his death.

The BJP’s Uttar Dinajpur district unit said that it is good that an investigation has been initiated against the accused policemen.

“The police have been non-functional in the district.

Now they should do some work. We ask them to speed up the probe,” a local BJP leader said.

