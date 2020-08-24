e-paper
Home / Kolkata / Bengal Covid tally climbs to 1,38,870 with record 3,274 new infections

Bengal Covid tally climbs to 1,38,870 with record 3,274 new infections

The Covid-19 caseload of West Bengal went up to 1,38,870 after the highest single-day spike of 3,274 new infections was reported on Sunday, the health department said.

kolkata Updated: Aug 24, 2020 01:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
The death toll due to the disease also rose to 2,794 with 57 more people succumbing to coronavirus infection, a bulletin released by the department said.
The death toll due to the disease also rose to 2,794 with 57 more people succumbing to coronavirus infection, a bulletin released by the department said.(File photo for representation)
         

The Covid-19 caseload of West Bengal went up to 1,38,870 after the highest single-day spike of 3,274 new infections was reported on Sunday, the health department said.

The death toll due to the disease also rose to 2,794 with 57 more people succumbing to coronavirus infection, a bulletin released by the department said.

Since Saturday, 3,048 patients have recovered from the disease and the number of active cases is now 28,069, it said.

Of the fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas reported the highest at 18, followed by Kolkata which accounted for eight deaths. The city recorded below 10 deaths after a gap of 48 days, the bulletin said.

The remaining 31 casualties were registered in 12 other districts.

Of the 57 deaths, 41 were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental.

While 696 new infections were reported from North 24 Parganas, 563 were from the city, the bulletin said.

The districts which recorded more than 100 positive cases on Sunday are Paschim Medinipur (285), Purba Medinipur (209), South 24 Parganas (187), Hooghly (180), Howrah (159), Nadia (108), Bankura (105), Paschim Bardhaman (104), and Malda (102), the bulletin said.

The number of active cases is now 28,069, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 37,149 samples were tested. So far, 15,61,311 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

