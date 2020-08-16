e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Bengal Governor Dhankhar asks people to create conducive atmosphere for polls

Bengal Governor Dhankhar asks people to create conducive atmosphere for polls

The civic polls in 107 civic bodies in the state besides the Kolkata Municipal Corporation which was due in April this year has been postponed due to the pandemic.

kolkata Updated: Aug 16, 2020 09:46 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Kolkata
The governor, however, did not specify the election that he had in mind.
The governor, however, did not specify the election that he had in mind.(PTI)
         

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to create an atmosphere so that elections can be held without any violence and set an example for the nation.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“I appeal to everyone. Let’s generate a climate so that we can give an example to the entire country that elections in West Bengal are most authentic, genuine free from any kind of violence,” Dhankhar told reporters at an Independence Day programme at Gandhi Ghat in Barrackpore.

The governor, however, did not specify the election that he had in mind.

The civic polls in 107 civic bodies in the state besides the Kolkata Municipal Corporation which was due in April this year has been postponed due to the pandemic.

The crucial state assembly election, in which Chief Minister Mamamata Banerjee will seek to return to office for the third straight time and BJP put up a stiff opposition, is due in April-May 2021.

“I have been trying for it right from day one and I can assure you this will happen. This is bound to happen. This is my Constitutional obligation.

“I am working harmoniously with everyone concerned to ensure that democratic fabric is not tainted. It is not strained, it is kept sublime,” Dhankhar, who has been embroiled in several controversies with the state government since he took charge in July 2019, said.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi lands another jibe over China, it’s a comment on PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi lands another jibe over China, it’s a comment on PM Modi
Report on Facebook’s leniency to BJP members’ communal posts causes row
Report on Facebook’s leniency to BJP members’ communal posts causes row
MS Dhoni: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye
MS Dhoni: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye
PM Modi leads tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary
PM Modi leads tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, talks about ‘our people’
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, talks about ‘our people’
LIVE: With 63,490 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, India’s infection tally over 2.58 million
LIVE: With 63,490 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, India’s infection tally over 2.58 million
MS Dhoni retirement: End of an epoch in Indian cricket
MS Dhoni retirement: End of an epoch in Indian cricket
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In