e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Bengal launches system to deal with admissions at Covid-19 hospitals

Bengal launches system to deal with admissions at Covid-19 hospitals

Addressing a press conference, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the system has been started with three Covid hospitals in Kolkata, and in another week 84 hospitals in the state will be brought under its purview.

kolkata Updated: Aug 18, 2020 08:38 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Kolkata
West Bengal govt launched a Covid-19 Patient Management System on Monday
West Bengal govt launched a Covid-19 Patient Management System on Monday(ANI)
         

The West Bengal government on Monday launched a Covid Patient Management System to deal with admission and treatment-related issues at the hospitals.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the system has been started with three Covid hospitals in Kolkata, and in another week 84 hospitals in the state will be brought under its purview.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The system will help people get an update about the facilities available in a particular hospital, facilitate admissions, and ensure that a patient does not have to move around for bed in case of an emergency, he said.

“Our Covid-19 healthcare system is good and this new mechanism is unique. It is one of the biggest steps of the government,” Sinha said.

This will also help ensure transparency, he added.

Further, Sinha said that the state has made provisions to provide oxygen support at all the beds in the Covid hospitals.

Oxygen support will be available in all the 11,775 beds now, he said.

tags
top news
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
Eastern India devastated, heavy rains now threaten states in western part
Eastern India devastated, heavy rains now threaten states in western part
Govt kick-starts talks to explore Covid-19 vaccine deal
Govt kick-starts talks to explore Covid-19 vaccine deal
LIVE: India records 2,702,742 total Covid-19 cases; 51,797 deaths
LIVE: India records 2,702,742 total Covid-19 cases; 51,797 deaths
5 takeaways from first night of Democratic National Convention
5 takeaways from first night of Democratic National Convention
MS Dhoni’s approach to cricket is spiritual: Sanjay Manjrekar
MS Dhoni’s approach to cricket is spiritual: Sanjay Manjrekar
2 IIT-Bombay start-ups develop steriliser that can keep surfaces bacteria, virus-free
2 IIT-Bombay start-ups develop steriliser that can keep surfaces bacteria, virus-free
‘China dreaming of Joe Biden’: Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020
‘China dreaming of Joe Biden’: Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In