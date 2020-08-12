Bengal reports 54 fresh Covid deaths, 2,936 new cases

kolkata

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:33 IST

The Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 2,203 on Wednesday after 54 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

The state’s coronavirus count has gone up to 1,04,326 after 2,936 new cases of infection were reported, a bulletin released by the department said.

The number of active patients is 26,003 in the state, it said.

Since Tuesday, 2,725 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from different hospitals of West Bengal and the state’s discharge rate is 72.96 per cent.

So far, 76,120 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin added.

Of the 54, deaths, 50 were due to the comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental.

Nineteen of these fatalities were reported from Kolkata, 13 from North Parganas and three each from Howrah, Purba Medinipur, Nadia and Jalpaiguri districts. The remaining 10 deaths were recorded in seven other districts.

Among the fresh infections, the metropolis registered 619, followed by 589 in North 24 Parganas, 272 in Howrah, 255 in South 24 Parganas, 113 in Hooghly, 109 in Murshidabad and 100 in Purba Medinipur, the bulletin said. The remaining 879 cases were reported from 16 other districts.

In the last 24 hours, 27,712 samples have been tested, while 11,86,923 such tests were conducted so far in the state, the bulletin said.