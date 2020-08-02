e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Bengal’s unemployment rate sees marginal spike in July: CMIE

Bengal’s unemployment rate sees marginal spike in July: CMIE

The Mumbai-based think-tank, which used the monthly time series data, said the unemployment rate in the country has declined to 7.43 per cent in the last month from 10.99 per cent in June as the economic activities have been growing.

kolkata Updated: Aug 02, 2020 20:00 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Kolkata
Industrially advanced states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu clocked unemployment rates of 1.9 per cent, 4.4 per cent and 8.1 per cent respectively in July.
Industrially advanced states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu clocked unemployment rates of 1.9 per cent, 4.4 per cent and 8.1 per cent respectively in July.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO (Representative Image))
         

Despite relaxations in lockdown curbs, the West Bengal’s unemployment rate in July has increased marginally to 6.8 per cent, according to a report released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The state’s unemployment rate was at 6.5 per cent in June, it said.

The Mumbai-based think-tank, which used the monthly time series data, said the unemployment rate in the country has declined to 7.43 per cent in the last month from 10.99 per cent in June as the economic activities have been growing.

Industrially advanced states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu clocked unemployment rates of 1.9 per cent, 4.4 per cent and 8.1 per cent respectively in July.

The rural unemployment rate in India during the month under review was at 9.15 per cent, down from 12.02 per cent in the previous month, it said.

The urban unemployment rate in July was 6.66 per cent from 10.52 per cent in June 2020.

tags
top news
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets is getting admitted on doctors’ advice
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets is getting admitted on doctors’ advice
Babul Supriyo to self-isolate. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Babul Supriyo to self-isolate. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
Gehlot writes to PM Modi, urges him to chair meet with CMs for Covid-19 management
Gehlot writes to PM Modi, urges him to chair meet with CMs for Covid-19 management
PM Modi must win the trust of every citizen | Opinion
PM Modi must win the trust of every citizen | Opinion
Kerala gold smuggling case probe widens with six more arrests by NIA
Kerala gold smuggling case probe widens with six more arrests by NIA
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In