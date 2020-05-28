BJP’s 9-point attack over Bengal govt’s respone to Covid-19, Cyclone Amphan

kolkata

Updated: May 28, 2020 09:32 IST

The opposition BJP in West Bengal listed nine “failures” of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal as it sharpened its attack on the Mamata Banerjee dispensation on Wednesday over the state’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak and the devastation caused by cyclone ‘Amphan’.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the list has been prepared in view of the present situation in West Bengal.

The party said that the government has squarely failed in tackling the Covid-19 crisis and the state’s health infrastructure is on the verge of collapse.

This, Ghosh said, has threatened the lives of the people.

The BJP also charged the government for “failing” to deal with the devastation caused by the cyclone.

Even after seven days, people of the state are in distress as many areas are still without electricity and water, he said.

The BJP also attacked the government, alleging failure in distributing foodgrains among the people.

It said that foodgrains were being diverted by workers of the ruling party and sold at high prices in the black market.

The BJP alleged that the state’s economy is in ruins, and law and order have collapsed.

Further, it alleged breakdown of the educational system in West Bengal, besides stating that the Trinamool Congress government is against the refugees.

The BJP said the government is “anti-farmer” and “thrives on cut money and other irregular means”.

Referring to the return of migrant workers, Ghosh said that if Maharashtra is willing to send back those from West Bengal and the railways is providing logistics, then why the state is so reluctant to receive them.

He dismissed fears that the return of migrant workers may lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

“Even if migrant workers do not come, cases of Covid- 19 will rise in the state,” Ghosh claimed.

The BJP has been persistently attacking the TMC government raising these issues, leading to a war of words with the ruling party as the state faces the dual crisis of Covid-19 outbreak and cyclone ‘Amphan’.