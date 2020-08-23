e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / BSF seizes 600 kg Hilsa along Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal

BSF seizes 600 kg Hilsa along Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal

The silver-hued fish migrate to the upstream and rivers from the sea during the spawning season for the water having less salinity and are caught. The catch has an estimated worth of Rs 9.6 lakh in the Indian market.

kolkata Updated: Aug 23, 2020 06:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kolkata
A Border Security Force (BSF) statement said the border guards on a speed boat found the Hilsa hidden in plastic bags tied with bundles of jute bales floating in water.
A Border Security Force (BSF) statement said the border guards on a speed boat found the Hilsa hidden in plastic bags tied with bundles of jute bales floating in water.(HT Photo/Representative Image)
         

BSF personnel seized 600 kg of Hilsa fish during river patrolling at Fazipada in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district along the India-Bangladesh border on Saturday.

The silver-hued fish migrate to the upstream and rivers from the sea during the spawning season for the water having less salinity and are caught. The fish, especially those caught in the Padma river in Bangladesh, has a high demand in West Bengal and elsewhere.

A Border Security Force (BSF) statement said the border guards on a speed boat found the Hilsa hidden in plastic bags tied with bundles of jute bales floating in water.

The catch has an estimated worth of Rs 9.6 lakh in the Indian market.

Four-five persons, who were seen pulling the jute bundles dipped in water from the Bangladesh side, managed to escape, according to the statement.

tags
top news
Covid-19: A testing primer
Covid-19: A testing primer
Coronavirus crisis: Digitising sector a step towards universal care
Coronavirus crisis: Digitising sector a step towards universal care
Where does Dawood Ibrahim live in Karachi? Pakistan has three addresses
Where does Dawood Ibrahim live in Karachi? Pakistan has three addresses
Publisher withdraws book on Delhi riots, author goes ahead with virtual launch
Publisher withdraws book on Delhi riots, author goes ahead with virtual launch
Want to enrol in a vaccine trial? Know your eligibility
Want to enrol in a vaccine trial? Know your eligibility
‘Not just my father, he was India’s son’, writes Sonali Jaitley
‘Not just my father, he was India’s son’, writes Sonali Jaitley
Will changing age of marriage help women?
Will changing age of marriage help women?
Covid update: 10 lakh+ tests per day; Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin
Covid update: 10 lakh+ tests per day; Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In