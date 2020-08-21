e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Cancer patient, father die in Bengal car accident; four critically injured

Cancer patient, father die in Bengal car accident; four critically injured

The family was on their way back from Kolkata, where the teenager was undergoing treatment

kolkata Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:44 IST
Sreyasi Pal
Sreyasi Pal
Hindustan Times, Berhampore
Hindustantimes
         

An 18-year-old cancer patient and her father died while three other members of their family and the driver were critically injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Thursday. The family was on their way back from Kolkata, where the teenager was undergoing treatment. Their relatives said the car was speeding as the family wanted to return home before the beginning of the 48-hour statewide Covid-19 lockdown from 6 am on Thursday.

The accident took place around 4.30 am at the Dak Bungalow intersection on NH-34 at Dhulian, barely two kilometres from the family’s home.

The relatives of Saidul Islam, 50, a resident of Tinpakuria village, said he went to Kolkata two days ago for the follow-up treatment of his younger daughter, Nadiba Tabassum. Tabassum, a high school student, was detected with cancer a few months ago and was being treated at a private hospital. Tabassum’s sister, brother and mother also accompanied them to Kolkata.

Islam’s wife, Nasima Bibi, elder daughter Nurain Sultana, son Asif Hossain and the driver were admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. Islam and Tabassum died on the spot.

An officer from Shamserganj police station said, “We have learnt that the car was moving at high speed. We suspect that the driver dozed off and rammed into the parked truck.”

Altaf Hossain, a relative of the family, said, “Saidul Islam was unaware that there would be a state-wide lockdown on Thursday and Friday. He had initially planned to return to Murshidabad on Friday. On Wednesday, we told him about the lockdown. It appears that Saidul decided to come home before the lockdown started to avoid running into trouble with police. Apparently, he was ignorant of the fact people travelling for medical emergency are exempted from the restrictions.”

tags
top news
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In