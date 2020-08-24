e-paper
Driver falls from moving bus in Kolkata, dies

The driver fell from the state-run bus when it was taking a left turn, he said, adding that the vehicle hit a tree before it came to a halt.

kolkata Updated: Aug 24, 2020 07:50 IST
Kolkata, West Bengal
The bus conductor suffered injuries but his condition was stable.
The bus conductor suffered injuries but his condition was stable.(PTI file for representation)
         

A driver of a moving bus in the city died on Sunday when he fell from it after the door of his cabin accidentally flung open, a police officer said.

The driver fell from the state-run bus when it was taking a left turn, he said, adding that the vehicle hit a tree before it came to a halt.

The man was taken to a city hospital where he died, the Kolkata Police officer said.

The bus conductor suffered injuries but his condition was stable, he said.

None of 10 passengers in the bus was injured, he added.

