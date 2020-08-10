e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Fire breaks out in central Kolkata

Fire breaks out in central Kolkata

At least 20 fire tenders have been pressed into action after the fire brigade was alerted around 5:30 pm. The fire,till the evening, was yet to be brought under control.

kolkata Updated: Aug 10, 2020 19:00 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai
HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Fire brigade officials have started dousing the flames by pouring water from adjacent buildings.
Fire brigade officials have started dousing the flames by pouring water from adjacent buildings.
         

A fire broke out on the third floor of a multi-storey building on 18 Brabourne Road in central Kolkata on Monday afternoon. No reports of any death or injury has been reported so far.

At least 20 fire tenders have been pressed into action after the fire brigade was alerted around 5:30 pm. The fire,till the evening, was yet to be brought under control.

Fire brigade officials have started dousing the flames by pouring water from adjacent buildings. The flames could be seen on the second and third floor and smoke was billowing out of the windows.

Senior fire officials have been rushed to the spot.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for panel to hear his side
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for panel to hear his side
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
‘Slowly and steadily, Delhi defeating Corona’: Kejriwal on Delhi’s progress
‘Slowly and steadily, Delhi defeating Corona’: Kejriwal on Delhi’s progress
Kashmir politician Shah Faesal is still IAS officer, erases Twitter timeline
Kashmir politician Shah Faesal is still IAS officer, erases Twitter timeline
NIA team in Dubai to question accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
NIA team in Dubai to question accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
Weather dismissed as factor in deadly Air India crash
Weather dismissed as factor in deadly Air India crash
Sushant Singh Rajput’s MLA cousin tears into Sanjay Raut for comment on actor’s father
Sushant Singh Rajput’s MLA cousin tears into Sanjay Raut for comment on actor’s father
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In