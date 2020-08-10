Fire breaks out in central Kolkata

kolkata

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 19:00 IST

A fire broke out on the third floor of a multi-storey building on 18 Brabourne Road in central Kolkata on Monday afternoon. No reports of any death or injury has been reported so far.

At least 20 fire tenders have been pressed into action after the fire brigade was alerted around 5:30 pm. The fire,till the evening, was yet to be brought under control.

Fire brigade officials have started dousing the flames by pouring water from adjacent buildings. The flames could be seen on the second and third floor and smoke was billowing out of the windows.

Senior fire officials have been rushed to the spot.