Fire breaks out in multi-storeyed building in Kolkata

A fire broke out at a multi- storeyed building in the southern part of the city’s Rabindra Sadan area on Tuesday evening, fire department officials said.

kolkata Updated: Aug 11, 2020 21:19 IST
Kolkata
Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire which broke out at around 5.25 pm.
Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire which broke out at around 5.25 pm.(File photo for representation)
         

A fire broke out at a multi- storeyed building in the southern part of the city’s Rabindra Sadan area on Tuesday evening, fire department officials said.

There was no report of any injury in the fire, the official said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire which broke out at around 5.25 pm.

The fire broke out on the seventh floor of the building on AJC Bose Road housing several offices and shops, he said.

The entire building was evacuated and the blaze was brought under control after a 40-minute-long fight by the firefighters, the officer said.

