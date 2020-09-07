e-paper
Fire destroys 25 shanties in Kolkata

Fire destroys 25 shanties in Kolkata

Even though the minister said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and it would take a forensic analysis, local residents said that there was a short circuit in a transformer that later exploded

kolkata Updated: Sep 07, 2020 08:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
         

At least 25 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at Narkeldanga in eastern Kolkata in the early morning on Monday.

There were no reports of any injuries or casualties. At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into action. West Bengal fire minister Sujit Bose rushed to the spot.

“The fire broke out at around 5:30 am. At least 25 shanties were destroyed. Now, the blaze is under control,” said Bose.

Even though the minister said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and it would take a forensic analysis, local residents said that there was a short circuit in a transformer that later exploded.

“The fire spread fast because most the shanties had roofs made of plastic sheets,” said a fire brigade official.

