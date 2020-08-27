Heavy rains in Kolkata; house collapse leaves two injured

kolkata

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 09:02 IST

At least two persons were injured when a portion of a dilapidated one-storey house collapsed in eastern suburban Kolkata early on Thursday morning after heavy rains lashed the city.

Police said that a 45-year-old man and his mother were rescued and rushed to the hospital for treatment. The incident occurred around 5.30 am in Beliaghta area. While the man was rescued soon, it took almost three hours to rescue his mother from under the debris.

There was waterlogging on several arterial roads, lanes and bylanes in central and north Kolkata. Waterlogging was also reported from the port area in western part of the city. But as the state administration was enforcing state-wide complete lockdown on Thursday, there were fewer vehicles on the roads and less of traffic congestion.

The regional weather forecasting centre said the rain was triggered by a low pressure that had developed a few days ago. Rain and thunderstorms have hit almost all districts in south Bengal. Many rivers were flowing above the danger level and water has entered several villages inundating large areas.