e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata has only one containment zone despite 500 daily Covid-19 cases

Kolkata has only one containment zone despite 500 daily Covid-19 cases

In April, the authorities would cordon off an entire area after tagging it a containment zone if any case was reported. In May, the definition was changed and only a particular house or a housing society was tagged as a containment zone if any case was reported. The definition was again changed in July

kolkata Updated: Sep 12, 2020 13:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
In mid-July, Kolkata had 39 containment zones, which reduced to 17 in the second last week of August. The city has reported 45,500 cases, the highest in West Bengal.
In mid-July, Kolkata had 39 containment zones, which reduced to 17 in the second last week of August. The city has reported 45,500 cases, the highest in West Bengal.(Representational Photo/PTI)
         

Kolkata has just one Covid-19 containment zone even as it has been registering around 500 cases of the disease daily. Kalimpong, a popular hill station, which has the second-lowest number of Covid-19 cases, has 40 such zones while Nadia has the highest--577--in the state. Jhargram is another district that has just one zone and it has recorded 349 cases, the lowest in the state.

“If multiple cases are recorded from the same neighbourhood in one week, then it is tagged a containment zone. In Kolkata, there is only one such zone. The rest of the cases are more sporadic and coming from various locations,” said a Kolkata Municipal Corporation official.

Also Read: ‘Corona is gone’, says Bengal BJP chief at public rally. Then rebuts himself

In April, the authorities would cordon off an entire area after tagging it a containment zone if any case was reported. In May, the definition was changed and only a particular house or a housing society was tagged as a containment zone if any case was reported. The definition was again changed in July.

“We are following a micro-zonation plan, wherein only those areas from where multiple cases are reported in one week are tagged as containment zones. A few houses in central Kolkata’s Girish Park area have been tagged as a containment zone in Kolkata,” said a health department official.

In mid-July, Kolkata had 39 containment zones, which reduced to 17 in the second last week of August.

The city has reported 45,500 cases, the highest in West Bengal.

Also Read: Bengal observes September’s 2nd Covid lockdown, it will probably be the last

Meena Devi Purohit, a Bharatiya Janata Party councillor, accused the authorities of trying to suppress the Covid-19 figures to present a rosy picture. “Why else would they frequently change the definition of containment zones and reduce the number? What about those areas where people are being tested positive and they do not come under the definition of containment zones?”

Till September 11, West Bengal has registered 1,96,332 Covid-19 cases. As many as 1,69,043 have recovered while 3,828 have died.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate up at 77.7%; 5 states lead the list
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate up at 77.7%; 5 states lead the list
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Covid-19 management, GDP decline, job losses
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Covid-19 management, GDP decline, job losses
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
Delhi’s IGI airport starts Covid testing facility for passengers arriving at international terminal
Delhi’s IGI airport starts Covid testing facility for passengers arriving at international terminal
Violations of in-flight norms will invite suspension of scheduled route for 2 weeks: DGCA
Violations of in-flight norms will invite suspension of scheduled route for 2 weeks: DGCA
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In