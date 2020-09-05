e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata Metro to run 66 special trains on September 13 for NEET

Kolkata Metro to run 66 special trains on September 13 for NEET

Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that only 25% examinees could appear for JEE earlier this week due to transport issues.

kolkata Updated: Sep 05, 2020 09:58 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
66 special metro trains are to be operated in Kolkata on the day of NEET on September 13.
66 special metro trains are to be operated in Kolkata on the day of NEET on September 13. (HT Photo)
         

The Kolkata Metro will run around 66 special trains on September 13 when the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held.

Earlier this week chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said that out of the 4,652 students who were supposed to appear for the JEE exam in West Bengal on September 1, only 1,167--around 25%-- could sit for the exam. Around 75% of the candidates could not appear primarily because of the lack of public transport during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On September 13, Kolkata Metro authorities will operate 66 special trains for candidates between 11 and 7 pm. Those who don’t have smart cards will be issued paper tickets.

“The metro is expected to run from September 14. Passengers may have to book e-passes through an app a few hours before they want to take a ride as a restricted number of passengers would be allowed to board each train. The QR codes of the e-passes would be scanned before the passenger is allowed to enter the station,” said a metro official.

Also Read: Bengal government floats e-pass idea for Kolkata Metro to tackle rush

The JEE Main is being held between September 1-6, while the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 is scheduled for September 13.

The rush of candidates on September 13 is expected to be more as nearly 16 lakh candidates across India have registered for the NEET exam.

Also Read: Bengal banks to resume normal service, will open on 1st and 3rd Saturdays

The Supreme Court had on Friday refused to entertain the petition filed by ministers of six states seeking a review of the top court’s August 17 order to conduct NEET and JEE (Mains) examinations as scheduled.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that the centre should undertake a survey to find out how many candidates could not appear for the examination across the country.

tags
top news
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Canada rejects pro-Khalistan group’s claim of India disrupting event
Canada rejects pro-Khalistan group’s claim of India disrupting event
Ex-India keeper picks veteran domestic all-rounder as Bhajji’s replacement
Ex-India keeper picks veteran domestic all-rounder as Bhajji’s replacement
Heavy rain expected in east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand today
Heavy rain expected in east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand today
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In