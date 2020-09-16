Lawyer jailed for life for killing husband with mobile charger chord

kolkata

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 20:23 IST

The Barasat court in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday sentenced a lawyer to life in prison for killing her husband with the chord of a mobile phone charger.

Lawyer Anindita Pal Dey, 35, was convicted for murdering her husband Rajat Kumar Dey, who too was a lawyer at the Calcutta high court, on the night of November 25, 2018. Anindita Pal Dey was also accused of tampering with evidence.

The victim’s body was found on the floor of the bedroom. His face had turned blue and there was a deep mark on the throat. His wife told the police that he fell from the bed and suffered a heart attack.

The couple lived in an apartment in New Town in the eastern outskirts of Kolkata. Their only child, a boy, is now three years old.

“This was a unique investigation. The evidence filed before the court was based almost entirely on the convict’s mobile call, chat and Google search history,” said Bibhas Chatterjee, the public prosecutor.

Before being arrested, the victim’s wife made self-contradictory statements for six days in an apparent bid to mislead the investigators.

Later, it was found that she had been visiting websites to find information on strangulation, said Chatterjee.

“We could not even believe that she had committed the murder. She behaved normally all day,” Samir Dey, the victim’s father, told the media at Barasat court.

The court had pronounced Anindita Pal Dey guilty on Monday. After the sentence was announced, she said she had been framed and would fight for justice. Her lawyers will challenge the order in the higher court.

Police suspected that an extramarital affair led to the murder. The couple often fought over phone calls that Anindita used to make. On the night of the murder, she allegedly wanted to be alone in the bedroom and the couple quarrelled over this.