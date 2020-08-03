e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Lockdown dates changed in West Bengal for the second time

Lockdown dates changed in West Bengal for the second time

West Bengal lockdown: As per the new changes the lockdown will be enforced on August 20 and 21 and August 27 and 28, instead of August 16, 17, 23 and 24 as announced earlier, the government order said.

kolkata Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Kolkata
People flouting social distancing as they rush at the Flower market in Kolkata.
People flouting social distancing as they rush at the Flower market in Kolkata. (ANI)
         

The West Bengal government on Monday changed for the second time the dates for the complete lockdown in the state to check the spread of Covid-19.

As per the new changes the lockdown will be enforced on August 20 and 21 and August 27 and 28, instead of August 16, 17, 23 and 24 as announced earlier, the government order said.

The other lockdown dates - i.e August 5, 8 and 31 are unchanged.

The state government had on July 28 withdrawn the complete lockdown on August 2 and 9 paring down the number of lockdown days from nine to seven.

The step had then been taken after receiving requests from different communities since the dates coincided with festivals, officials had said.

This time too requests and appeals have been received from different quarters to relax the lockdown on certain dates as they are coinciding with some festivals and days marked for observance of local customs.

The order issued by state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said, “We have taken this decision to partially modify the order keeping in view of the requests received and in due consideration of the public sentiment.”

tags
top news
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
India eyes Rs 1.75 lakh crore turnover in defence manufacturing by 2025
India eyes Rs 1.75 lakh crore turnover in defence manufacturing by 2025
Three-day vedic rituals begin at Ram Janmabhoomi ahead of bhoomi pujan
Three-day vedic rituals begin at Ram Janmabhoomi ahead of bhoomi pujan
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Lockdown dates changed in West Bengal for the second time
Lockdown dates changed in West Bengal for the second time
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In