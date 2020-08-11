e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Mamata Banerjee seeks more ventilators from PM Modi to fight Covid-19

Mamata Banerjee seeks more ventilators from PM Modi to fight Covid-19

Mamata Banerjee urged the Prime Minister, during a video conference, to ensure that the Union government issues guidelines on Covid-19 vaccines to fight the pandemic.

kolkata Updated: Aug 11, 2020 21:17 IST
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Till August 10, 98,459 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in West Bengal.
Till August 10, 98,459 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in West Bengal.(PTI)
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to send more ventilators and oxygen supply apparatus needed to treat critically ill Covid-19 patients.

Banerjee also urged the Prime Minister, during a video conference, to ensure that the Union government issues guidelines on Covid-19 vaccines to fight the pandemic. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), three Indian vaccines are in different phases of clinical testing at present.

Also read: ‘Reign of fear across the country’: Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP, Centre

“We request the Central government to provide us more high flow nasal cannulas and ventilators,” Banerjee, was quoted in a media statement issued by the state government

The video conference was convened by Modi for chief ministers of 10 states, including West Bengal, to discuss the situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

By Tuesday evening, the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 crossed one lakh and stood at 1,01,390 . he state has around 1,140 patients admitted in various hospitals, whose conditions were stated to be critical.

The chief minister once again raised the issue of dues, which the centre reportedly owes the state, while highlighting the achievements made by the state administration including setting up of a Covid warrior club, Covid patient management system.

“The state is still to receive Rs 4,135 crore towards GST compensation and overall outstanding dues of Rs 53,000 crore from the central government,” Banerjee said

The West Bengal government had in April come under flak from the two inter-ministerial central teams for the death audit committee and the high fatality rate of Covid-19 patients in the state. The state had later stopped the death audits.

During the meeting she said: “At the start we had emphasized on death audits but now it is vindicated that comorbidity is an important element in Covid deaths. Eighty-nine per cent of Covid deaths in our state were due to comorbidities like diabetes, cancer and hypertension.”

Till August 10, 2,100 patients have died in West Bengal with Kolkata recording the maximum deaths.

tags
top news
Andaman & Nicobar to get the power boost as part of Islands infra upgrade
Andaman & Nicobar to get the power boost as part of Islands infra upgrade
No wide-body planes at Kozhikode airport during monsoon: Aviation regulator
No wide-body planes at Kozhikode airport during monsoon: Aviation regulator
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, stays on ventilator, says hospital
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, stays on ventilator, says hospital
Shami’s estranged wife gets threat for congratulatory message on Ram temple
Shami’s estranged wife gets threat for congratulatory message on Ram temple
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In