Home / Kolkata / NEET 2020: No lockdown in West Bengal on September 12, announces CM Mamata

NEET 2020: No lockdown in West Bengal on September 12, announces CM Mamata

“It has been decided to cancel the lockdown on September 12, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th”, tweeted the Chief Minister

kolkata Updated: Sep 10, 2020 14:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference, at Nabanna Sabhaghar in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI02-09-2020_000160A)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference, at Nabanna Sabhaghar in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI02-09-2020_000160A)(PTI)
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced there will be no statewide lockdown on September 12, in view of the NEET 2020 examination, which is scheduled to take place on September 13.

“Government of West Bengal had initially announced a statewide lockdown on September 11 and 12. Considering the NEET 2020 examination scheduled on 13th, we have received numerous requests from the student community on lifting lockdown norms on 12th, helping ease their travel to examination centres”, the Chief Minister said in a tweet today.

“Keeping their interest in mind, while keeping the statewide lockdown as it is on September 11, it has been decided to cancel the lockdown on September 12, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th, without any apprehensions or concerns. I wish them all the very best”, she posted in a subsequent tweet.

For the month of September, the West Bengal government had announced statewide lockdown on 7th, 11th and 12th.

West Bengal was one of the six opposition-ruled states which had filed a review petition in the Supreme Court after the apex court had earlier refused to interfere with the conduct of the medical and engineering entrance exams-NEET and JEE respectively-saying that life must go on and students can’t lose a precious year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The top court, however, refused to entertain the review petition.

As of September 9, West Bengal had recorded over 1.9 lakh cases of coronavirus.

