‘Political conspiracy’: Bengal Congress hits streets to defend ‘victim’ Rhea Chakraborty

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 07:39 IST

The Congress party in West Bengal took out a rally in Kolkata on Saturday in support of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and to protest against the alleged victimization of the actor in the drugs-related case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A few hundred party workers took part in the rally that was brought out from the West Bengal pradesh Congress committee’s headquarters in central Kolkata. Similar rallies were taken out by the party in West Midnapore and West Burdwan districts.

The activists shouted slogans opposing the alleged ‘vilification campaign’ against the ‘daughter of Bengal’ in the name of investigation, and held placards that read “we will not stop till she gets justice”.

This comes three days after Congress Lok Sabha leader and West Bengal party unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury termed Chakraborty as a “Bengalee Brahmin”.

“Political conspiracy and vindictive behaviour against Rhea Chakraborty, the daughter of Bengal, will not be tolerated,” the West Bengal Congress tweeted a few hours ago.

On Wednesday, Chowdhury had said Rajput was an Indian actor, but the “BJP turned him into a Bihari actor” only to score electoral brownie points.

The BJP has lashed out at the Congress.

“The century-old Congress party has no issue in hand today and that’s why they are playing such petty politics over language. This is unfortunate. Law will take its own course. Raising questions on this means they are raising questions over the judicial system. Whatever the investigating agencies do, ultimately the matter would reach the court,” said Rahul Sinha, national general secretary of BJP.

“She was victimised even before she was proven guilty in court. The vilification campaign once again proves the sheer hatred of the BJP towards the Bengalis,” Saugata Roy, TMC lawmaker had earlier said.