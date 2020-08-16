e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Raj Bhavan under surveillance, alleges Bengal governor

Raj Bhavan under surveillance, alleges Bengal governor

Making the startling claim, Dhankhar, who has often crossed swords with the TMC government over a host of issues in the past one year, also said that lawlessness is persisting in the state.

kolkata Updated: Aug 16, 2020 13:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(HT photo)
         

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged on Sunday the Raj Bhavan has been placed under surveillance, and the action “undermines the sanctity of the institution”.

Making the startling claim, Dhankhar, who has often crossed swords with the TMC government over a host of issues in the past one year, also said that lawlessness is persisting in the state.

Also read | ‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event

“I would like to tell you all that the Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. It undermines the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan. I will do everything to protect its sanctity,” Dhankhar told a press conference.

tags
top news
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event
‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Missing for 8 months, army jawan’s body found buried under snow near LoC
Missing for 8 months, army jawan’s body found buried under snow near LoC
PM shared stage with Ram temple Mahant, will he quarantine himself? asks Raut
PM shared stage with Ram temple Mahant, will he quarantine himself? asks Raut
Joginder Sharma recalls why Dhoni gave him the last over in 2007 WT20 final
Joginder Sharma recalls why Dhoni gave him the last over in 2007 WT20 final
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In