e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Security beefed up in Kolkata ahead of Independence Day

Security beefed up in Kolkata ahead of Independence Day

At least three watch towers have been erected at Red Road, the venue of the official Independence Day celebrations in the city, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will unfurl the national flag.

kolkata Updated: Aug 14, 2020 21:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Kolkata, West Bengal
Keeping in mind the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, all police personnel including officers will have to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.
Keeping in mind the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, all police personnel including officers will have to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.(Reuters)
         

Security has been beefed up in the city and other areas of West Bengal, particularly in border areas, ahead of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday, senior police officers said.

Some “added arrangements” have also been made in the wake of the militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which two policemen were killed on Friday, they said.

“Adequate measures have been taken for the Independence Day programme tomorrow. All entry and exit points of Kolkata have been kept under surveillance. All units have been briefed on the security plan,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Establishment) Gaurav Sharma told PTI.

At least three watch towers have been erected at Red Road, the venue of the official Independence Day celebrations in the city, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will unfurl the national flag.

Quick Response Teams, Heavy Radio Flying Squad vans, and members of combat forces of the city police will be present around the venue, Sharma said.

“Drones will also be used to keep a vigil on proceedings in and around the city,” the officer said.

All police stations have been alerted and Naka checkings throughout the city will be stringent as a part of the security arrangements, Sharma said.

Keeping in mind the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, all police personnel including officers will have to wear masks and maintain physical distancing, the IPS officer said.

The sitting arrangements at the Red Road venue have been made keeping in mind the physical distancing factor. The programme would be held before a “nominal” number of spectators, official sources said.

Though not many travellers are coming to the city these days because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the police are keeping an eye on hotels and lodging facilities, Sharma said.

“These establishments are being constantly monitored as we do not want to take any chance. We have sought details of those staying there. All vehicles coming in and going out of the city will be scrutinised. Sand bag bunkers have been set up at several key locations,” another Kolkata Police officer said.

Security arrangements elsewhere in the state have also been enhanced with a focus on its international and state borders, an officer of the West Bengal Police told PTI.

“Foolproof arrangements have been made throughout the state especially in the border areas to avoid any untoward incident,” the officer said.

tags
top news
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
China’s ‘expansionist’ designs and India’s growing global ‘clout’ tops President Kovind’s address to the nation
China’s ‘expansionist’ designs and India’s growing global ‘clout’ tops President Kovind’s address to the nation
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
Govt announces 1 Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for bravehearts
Govt announces 1 Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for bravehearts
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In