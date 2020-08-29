Two Kolkata brothers murder third in 2014; surrender six years later

kolkata

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 12:30 IST

Two younger brothers, who allegedly murdered their elder brother six years ago, surrendered to the police and confessed to their crime out of repentance in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on Friday.

The two, Apu Sil and Tapu Sil, in their late 20s and early 30s, allegedly admitted to killing their elder brother, Nipu Sil, in December 2014.

“We have arrested two persons who claimed that they have murdered their brother six years ago. One of the brothers told the police that he was feeling repentant and that is why they surrendered and confessed [to the crime]. A skeleton has been exhumed from the backyard of their house. Further investigation is on,” said a police officer.

According to the preliminary police investigation, the three brothers lived in their ancestral house at Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas. Nipu, the eldest of them, was a civil engineer, the other two were unemployed.

“Even though Nipu was the sole earning member in the family, the trio used to fight regularly over the ancestral property. One day we saw they had left the house. Apu had come once to clean the house and told the neighbours that they had all settled in Delhi, Pune and Goa,” said Manik Deb, a local resident.

On Friday, Apu told police that he and Tapu killed Nipu in December 2014 and buried him in the backyard of their house.

Neighbours said that initially, police thought that Apu was mentally deranged and why else would he confess to a crime he had committed six years ago. But when police inquired with the neighbours, they came to know that the neighbours have not seen Nipu for many years. It was then that police took Apu to the spot and exhumed the body.

“We will get to know more after we take the brothers into our custody and interrogate them. They would be produced in the court today [Saturday],” said another officer.