West Bengal: Low pressure to trigger heavy rain

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 10:27 IST

A low-pressure over the Bay of Bengal is expected to trigger heavy rainfall in West Bengal over the next two days, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have said.

“The low-pressure will trigger heavy rainfall in some districts of Bengal from Monday. The intensity of the rainfall will decrease in south Bengal on Tuesday. However, the districts in north Bengal will receive heavy rainfall on both Monday and Tuesday,” said Sanjib Banerjee, deputy director at IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre in Kolkata.

Earlier, the state disaster management and civil defence departments had warned the district administrations and the civic bodies that there could be a rise in water levels in rivers and waterlogging in some urban areas.

Rains in the Darjeeling hills could trigger landslides, the district administrations in north Bengal were warned. Fishermen have been asked to return from the Bay of Bengal.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was slated to visit north Bengal on Monday for the first time since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak to hold administrative meetings, has postponed her trip to next week.

Light intermittent rains have started in Kolkata since Sunday evening. On Monday morning, the sky is cloudy amid a drizzle.