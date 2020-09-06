e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / West Bengal reports 3,042 new Covid-19 cases, 58 deaths

West Bengal reports 3,042 new Covid-19 cases, 58 deaths

West Bengal has reported 3,042 new Covid-19 cases and 58 deaths, taking the total number of cases here to 1,74,659, as per the State Health Department on Saturday.

kolkata Updated: Sep 06, 2020 03:03 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kolkata
Out of 1,74,659 cases, 1,50,801 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease, while 3,510 patients have succumbed to deaths. There are 23,390 active cases in the state, it added.
Out of 1,74,659 cases, 1,50,801 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease, while 3,510 patients have succumbed to deaths. There are 23,390 active cases in the state, it added.(File photo for representation)
         

West Bengal has reported 3,042 new Covid-19 cases and 58 deaths, taking the total number of cases here to 1,74,659, as per the State Health Department on Saturday.

Out of 1,74,659 cases, 1,50,801 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease, while 3,510 patients have succumbed to deaths. There are 23,390 active cases in the state, it added.

Meanwhile, India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases taking the national caseload past the 40-lakh mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,089 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 69,561.The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases and 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated.

tags
top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Israelis protest against PM Benjamin Netanyahu as coronavirus infections spike
Israelis protest against PM Benjamin Netanyahu as coronavirus infections spike
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
50,000 people taking part in phase 3 trial of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine
50,000 people taking part in phase 3 trial of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine
Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts
Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In