Home / Kolkata / West Bengal reports 3,066 new Covid-19 cases, 51 more deaths

West Bengal reports 3,066 new Covid-19 cases, 51 more deaths

The state also reported 3,066 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the tally to 1,16,498, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

kolkata Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:33 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Kolkata
Football fans donate blood at Netaji Indoor Stadium to observe 'Football Lovers Day', during Unlock 3.0, in Kolkata.(PTI)
         

West Bengal’s Covid-19 toll rose to 2,428 with 51 more patients losing their lives on Sunday, as per an official bulletin.

The state also reported 3,066 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the tally to 1,16,498, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

Total 2,935 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, improving the discharge rate to 74.48 per cent.

There are 27,299 active cases in the state at present, it said.

The state tested 32,286 samples for Covid-19 since Saturday, it added.

Thirteen people died in Kolkata, followed by 10 deaths in North 24 Parganas, nine in Howrah, and five fatalities in Darjeeling, the bulletin said.

Four deaths were reported from the South 24 Parganas district, three from Purba Medinipur and two each from Jalpaiguri and Purba Bardhaman, while one each was recorded in Hooghly, Malda and Birbhum districts.

Of the fresh deaths, 42 were because of comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental, it said.

Kolkata accounted for 563 new cases, followed by North 24 Parganas at 560, Purba Medinipur at 222, and South 24 Parganas at 211, the bulletin said.

