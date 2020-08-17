Life doesn’t serve choices and success on platter, says Ayush Anand

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 15:18 IST

Actor Ayush Anand feels that one has to learn it the hard way to achieve success in life, “Yes of course because life doesn’t serve choices and success on platter. One has to start from scratch to reach a certain position. It’s never an easy way out, as the world out there is truly competitive and difficult. I had a dream of becoming an actor but gave it away for a job at a call centre as I thought that was an easy way out. But my father’s last conversation with me, before his sudden demise, made me rethink on my career choice.”

Talking about how acting happened he remembers, “I was about to leave for work and was tying my shoe laces that my father said, ‘Why don’t you go ahead and pursue career in acting that was your dream…right!’ I was quick to revert and said ‘yes…I will see in sometime’. I left for work and same night I got a call from my younger brother that my father passed away while sleeping. His words stuck with me and soon I enrolled into Barry John Acting Studio, taking my first step.”

It has been five years since Ayush came to Mumbai and has worked for shows like ‘Perfect Pati,’ ‘Ishqbaaaz,’ ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piya ji’, ‘Jodha Akbar,’ ‘Balika Vadhu’ and more.

“My journey was never that easy. For the first six months in Mumbai I had just no work. My first assignment finally reached me after much waiting. I got a call from a production house, saying, ‘We have role for you, you will be playing cousin to the lead. And you will get Rs 3,000 per day.’ I was elated as I was getting money and a role. When I reached on the sets, I saw a vanity van with a ‘cousin’ tag. I was like wow so that’s the vanity allotted to me and as I sat there waiting another guy came in and I simply asked him, ‘What you are playing in the show?’ he said, ‘cousin’ and then there were a few more — all playing cousins. I was zapped but completed the assignment and left. Somewhere in my head I knew I can’t be bystander all my life,” shared Ayush over the phone.

The turning point in his career was the show ‘Ishqbaaz’ followed by his titular soap ‘Perfect Pati’ where yesteryear’s iconic actor Jaya Prada played his mother. “Thankfully I didn’t have to wait long as these shows did give me the recognition I always wanted. Also working with Jayaji was overwhelming as well as a learning experience. It was then I felt that I was on the right track to success.”

Currently playing Trilok, a negative lead in the ongoing show, ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta,’ Ayush soon wishes to be on silver screen and fulfill his father’s dream to the fullest.