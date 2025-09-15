10 Best recliners with up to 70% off: Great Indian Festival early deals LIVE NOW!
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 02:11 pm IST
Early deals from the Great Indian Festival are now live, featuring recliners at up to 70% off. Comfort meets savings in this curated expert list.
Wakefit Recliner | 3 Years Warranty | Leatherette Fabric Rocking & Revolving Recliner Sofa 1 Seater | Recliner Chair | Stargazer - Dark Fanatsy, Dark Fantasy View Details
Green Soul Comfy | Rocking, Revolving and Recline| 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | 3 Years Warranty Color (Brown) | Installation Provided View Details
₹22,990
Sleepyhead RX6 - Single Seater Suede Fabric Recliner (Mocha Brown) |3 Modes of Comfort |High Back Rest for Extra Neck & Lumbar Support | Premium Pocket Springs for Plush Feeling View Details
₹18,999
Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 1 Seater Fabric Recliner (Brown) View Details
₹13,999
Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | Finish Color - Brown View Details
₹15,990
The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Standard Recliner | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Motorised Single Recliner Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Grey View Details
Duroflex Avalon - Fabric Single Seater Recliner - Twilight Blue View Details
₹18,999
Amazon Brand - Solimo Stanovo Manual 2 Seater Fabric Recliner (Blue) View Details
₹33,649
Peachtree Avalon Manual Recliner Sofa - 3 Year Warranty, Green | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | 3 Modes of Comfort | Mango Wooden Frame with Velvet Fabric | Single Seater Sofa Recliner for Living Room Bedroom View Details
₹14,060
The Couch Cell Single Seater Recliner in Tan Suede Fabric View Details
₹13,514
