Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
5 Best Green Soul office chairs: Up to 60% off on this top brand to ensure comfort while you work from home

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Green Soul office chairs combine ergonomic design and smart style. Explore the best office chair picks now available with excellent Amazon deals and offers.

Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,289

Green Soul New York Superb Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 2D Adjustable Armrests & Lumbar Support, Knee-Tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base View Details checkDetails

₹7,789

Green Soul Zodiac Pro| Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair with Seat Slider |4D Adjustable Armrests|Synchro Multi-Tilt Mechanism|Adjustable Lumbar Support (White & Teal) 3 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹10,989

Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Fabric Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,390

Green Soul Vienna Premium Leatherette Office Chair, High Back Ergonomic Home Office Executive Chair with Spacious Cushion Seat & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black & Tan) View Details checkDetails

₹7,590

Finding the best office chair is all about balance. You want something that feels supportive during long hours yet still looks good in any corner of your home. Green Soul has earned a reputation as one of the most reliable brands for combining clever ergonomic details with smart, modern style.

Explore top Green Soul office chair styles in this Amazon Sale, blending comfort and quality for your home workspace setup.

From adjustable lumbar support to breathable mesh, these chairs are designed to keep you comfortable, focused and a little more relaxed while you work. Amazon is full of well-reviewed Green Soul office chair options that fit a range of budgets. Currently available with splendid discounts going up to 60%, it is the perfect time to add that wishlisted chair to your cart!

 

5 Best Green Soul office chairs

1.

Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black
The Green Soul Jupiter Superb office chair blends a sleek look with serious ergonomic support. Its high back, breathable mesh, and memory foam seat help you stay focused through long workdays. You can fine-tune the lumbar support, tilt tension, and headrest angle for perfect alignment. A smart choice if you’re searching for the best Green Soul office chair on Amazon.

Specifications

Material
Breathable mesh with memory foam seat
Maximum Weight Recommendation
125 kilograms
Armrests
2D adjustable
Recline Mechanism
Multi-lock synchro tilt up to 135 degrees
Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black

2.

Green Soul New York Superb Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair
The Green Soul New York Superb office chair brings ergonomic comfort and a modern edge to your workspace. It features a high back mesh design, 2D adjustable armrests, and a smooth knee-tilt mechanism for customised reclining. The sturdy metal base and thoughtful lumbar support help you stay at ease, making it one of the best Green Soul office chair choices on Amazon.

Specifications

Material
Mesh seat with nylon and metal frame
Maximum Weight Recommendation
125 kilograms
Armrests
2D adjustable
Recline Mechanism
Knee-tilt with lockable angles up to 135 degrees
Green Soul New York Superb Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 2D Adjustable Armrests & Lumbar Support, Knee-Tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base

3.

Green Soul Zodiac Pro| Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair with Seat Slider |4D Adjustable Armrests|Synchro Multi-Tilt Mechanism|Adjustable Lumbar Support (White & Teal) 3 Years Warranty
The Green Soul Zodiac Pro office chair combines advanced ergonomics with standout style. It's breathable mesh keeps you cool, while the 4D adjustable armrests and seat slider let you fine-tune your position effortlessly. Designed to improve posture and reduce discomfort, this chair is an excellent pick for anyone seeking the best Green Soul office chair on Amazon.

Specifications

Material
Breathable Yuva mesh with a high-density foam seat
Recline Mechanism
Synchro multi-tilt with seat slider
Armrests
4D adjustable with soft PU padding
Maximum Weight Recommendation
125 kilograms
Green Soul Zodiac Pro| Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair with Seat Slider |4D Adjustable Armrests|Synchro Multi-Tilt Mechanism|Adjustable Lumbar Support (White & Teal) 3 Years Warranty

4.

Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Fabric Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)
The Green Soul Seoul X office chair brings ergonomic support and a spacious seat to your workspace. Its breathable fabric and thick foam cushion help you stay comfortable through long tasks. A smooth rocking-tilt mechanism and fixed armrests offer relaxation and steady posture. This is a dependable option if you’re searching for the best Green Soul office chair on Amazon.

Specifications

Material
Fabric seat with breathable mesh back
Recline Mechanism
Rocking tilt up to 135 degrees
Armrests
Fixed fibre armrests
Maximum Weight Recommendation
90 kilograms
Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Fabric Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)

5.

Green Soul Vienna Premium Leatherette Office Chair, High Back Ergonomic Home Office Executive Chair with Spacious Cushion Seat & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black & Tan)
The Green Soul Vienna Premium Leatherette office chair pairs luxurious design with dependable support. Its high back, thick cushioning, and diamond-stitched leatherette create a refined look that suits any workspace. Integrated lumbar support, plush armrests, and a smooth tilt mechanism help you stay comfortable and productive. A top pick if you want the best Green Soul office chair on Amazon.

Green Soul Office Chairs: FAQs

  • What makes a Green Soul office chair a good choice for home offices?

    Green Soul office chairs combine ergonomic support, quality materials and modern design. Many models offer adjustable lumbar support, breathable mesh backs and smooth reclining features that help you stay comfortable through long workdays. You’ll find plenty of well-reviewed options on Amazon with excellent deals and offers.

  • How do I pick the best Green Soul office chair on Amazon?

    Think about how many hours you sit each day and what adjustments matter most. If you prefer a high back, models like the Vienna or Jupiter Superb offer plush support. For more flexibility, the Zodiac Pro comes with a seat slider and 4D armrests. Always check dimensions to ensure a good fit for your space.

  • Are Green Soul chairs easy to assemble at home?

    Most Green Soul office chairs come with all the necessary tools and clear instructions. Many buyers mention that assembly can be done alone in about 30 to 60 minutes. If you’d rather not do it yourself, you can often book an assembly service through Amazon.

  • What materials are used in Green Soul office chairs?

    Depending on the model, you’ll find breathable mesh, memory foam cushions and leatherette finishes. The frames are usually built from strong materials like nylon or metal, offering durability and solid weight capacity. These thoughtful details help Green Soul stand among the best office chair brands available on Amazon.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / 5 Best Green Soul office chairs: Up to 60% off on this top brand to ensure comfort while you work from home
