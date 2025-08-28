8 best boss chairs that will instantly add a premium feel to your workspace: Luxury redefined
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 03:06 pm IST
Explore 8 of the best boss chairs designed to bring comfort, style and a premium edge to your workspace without compromising practicality.
Green Soul Kiev Orthopedic Boss Chair with 3 Year Warranty | Breathable Fabric Office Chair | Ergonomic Executive Chair with Spacious Cushioned Seat | Heavy Duty Metal Base | Rocking Function - Grey
|
₹7,490
|
|
|
CELLBELL C54 Ergonomic High Back Boss Chair Leather Office Chair/Director Chair/Leatherette Executive Revolving Chair (Black)
|
₹7,997
|
|
|
Da URBAN® Milford Mid Back Revolving Leatherette Ergonomic Home & Office Executive Chair with High Comfort Seating, Height Adjustable Seat & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Tan)
|
₹5,299
|
|
|
Kepler Brooks Italia Premium Leatherette Office Chair for Work | 3-Years Warranty | Boss Chair for Office, Ergonomic Executive Chair, Cushioned Arms & Seat, Leg Rest, Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)
|
₹13,501
|
|
|
beAAtho® Berlin Orthopedic Boss Chair with 3-Years Warranty, Executive Office Chair Ergonomic High- Back Chair-Cushioned Seat & Armrests, Metal Base. (Fabric Grey)
|
₹6,979
|
|
|
beAAtho® Oxford Leatherette Office Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Ergonomic Leather Orthopedic Executive Boss Chair with Spacious Cushioned Seat | Heavy Duty Metal Base | High Back (Brown)
|
₹7,598
|
|
|
beAAtho® Oxford Leatherette Office Chair with 3 Years Warranty by beAAtho, Ergonomic Leather Orthopedic Executive Boss Chair with Spacious Cushioned Seat | Heavy Duty Metal Base | High Back (Tan)
|
₹7,598
|
|
|
Green Soul Vienna | Fabric Office Chair | Ergonomic Executive Boss Chair with Spacious Cushioned Seat | Heavy Duty Metal Base | High Back | 3 Years Warranty (Full Grey)
|
₹8,190
|
|
