Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi

8 Best mattress toppers: Refresh your mattress without compromising on your comfort while you sleep

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 02:10 pm IST

These 8 best mattress toppers can help refresh old mattresses, improve comfort and support, and add a layer of relief during sleep.

Frido Ultimate Mattress Topper with Premium Cover for Double Bed | Double Bed Topper 72x48 | 2 Padding | Mattress Topper for Back Pain & Neck Pain | Soft & Supportive | 10x Sleep Comfort, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

Springtek Premium Multi Zoned Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper for King Size Bed | King Bed Topper 78x72 | 2 Padding | Mattress Padding for Comfortable Sleep | 78 by 72 Inch, White View Details checkDetails

AVI Super Soft 500 GSM Microfiber Bed Mattress Topper for King Size 78x72 Inch | All Season Comfortable Sleep 2 Inch Thick Mattresses Padding King Size -(Grey, 6.5x6 Feet, 4 Corners Elastic Band) View Details checkDetails

₹1,517

ACHIR 500 GSM Super Soft Microfiber Mattress Topper/Padding for Soft and Comfortable Sleep - Black, (Small Size, 36x72inch, 3ft x 6ft) View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

SleepyCat Luxe Memory Foam Soft Mattress Topper - Motion Isolation | 1 Inch Thickness | Supersoft Knitted Fabrics with Ezie Washable Zipper Cover Sleepers (Queen, 78x60 inches) View Details checkDetails

₹4,549

The White Willow Single Bed Mattress Topper – Engineered Latex Supersoft Topper for Back Pain & Support – Pressure Relief & Extra Comfort – Premium Fabric – 72x30|1 H View Details checkDetails

₹3,209

Loom & Needles Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper | Multi Zoned 500 GSM Soft Single Size Quilted Padding with Elastic Strap & Breathable Cover | Body Contouring Orthopedic Back Support, 72x36x2 Inches View Details checkDetails

Linenovation Premium Quilted Mattress Topper for Single Bed – Ultra Soft, Breathable, Extra Thick Padding – Hypoallergenic, Machine Washable – Luxury Bed Comfort Enhancer-36 Inch X 75 Inch View Details checkDetails

₹1,225

A tired mattress doesn’t always need replacing. Sometimes, a good mattress topper is all it takes to bring comfort back. Whether you’re dealing with a bed that feels too firm or a worn-out surface that’s lost its bounce, the right topper can bring noticeable change. From orthopaedic mattress toppers that help with back pain to memory foam options that contour just enough, this list has it covered.

Top mattress toppers that combine pressure relief with support, ideal for enhancing the comfort of your existing bed without requiring a replacement.
You’ll also find options suitable for different bed sizes, including king-size and single bed mattress toppers. With a few smart choices, it’s possible to get better sleep and support without a full mattress upgrade. These 8 picks offer useful solutions for anyone looking to improve their sleep setup with minimal fuss.

 

Top 8 picks for mattress toppers

1.

Frido Ultimate Mattress Topper with Premium Cover for Double Bed | Double Bed Topper 72"x48" | 2" Padding | Mattress Topper for Back Pain & Neck Pain | Soft & Supportive | 10x Sleep Comfort, Grey
Soft yet supportive, this mattress topper helps relieve neck and back pain while improving sleep quality. Its quick-response foam adapts to your body instantly, offering pressure relief without sinking in too deep. The breathable cotton cover adds to the comfort and is easy to maintain. A great pick if you’re upgrading without changing your mattress.

Specifications

Size
72 x 48 x 2 inches
Material
Quick Response Foam
Cover Type
Breathable, removable cotton cover
Warranty
1 Year
Click Here to Buy

Frido Ultimate Mattress Topper with Premium Cover for Double Bed | Double Bed Topper 72x48 | 2 Padding | Mattress Topper for Back Pain & Neck Pain | Soft & Supportive | 10x Sleep Comfort, Grey

2.

Springtek Premium Multi Zoned Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper for King Size Bed | King Bed Topper 78"x72" | 2" Padding | Mattress Padding for Comfortable Sleep | 78 by 72 Inch, White
Designed for hot sleepers, this king-size mattress topper features cooling gel-infused memory foam that helps regulate temperature through the night. The multi-zoned design offers targeted comfort to ease pressure across the body, making it a solid pick for back support. With medium firmness, it balances comfort and structure for uninterrupted rest.

Specifications

Size
78 x 72 x 2 inches
Material
Gel Memory Foam
Firmness
Medium
Warranty
1 Year
Click Here to Buy

Springtek Premium Multi Zoned Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper for King Size Bed | King Bed Topper 78x72 | 2 Padding | Mattress Padding for Comfortable Sleep | 78 by 72 Inch, White

3.

AVI Super Soft 500 GSM Microfiber Bed Mattress Topper for King Size 78x72 Inch | All Season Comfortable Sleep 2 Inch Thick Mattresses Padding King Size -(Grey, 6.5x6 Feet, 4 Corners Elastic Band)
This ultra-soft king-size mattress topper adds a plush feel with its dense 500 GSM microfibre fill. Ideal for all seasons, it keeps you cosy in winter and breathable in summer. The 2-inch padding enhances comfort without affecting support, while elastic straps on all four corners keep it firmly in place through the night.

Specifications

Size
78 x 72 inches
Material
500 GSM Microfibre
Fit
Corner elastic bands (2–10”)
Wash Care
Machine washable
Click Here to Buy

AVI Super Soft 500 GSM Microfiber Bed Mattress Topper for King Size 78x72 Inch | All Season Comfortable Sleep 2 Inch Thick Mattresses Padding King Size -(Grey, 6.5x6 Feet, 4 Corners Elastic Band)

4.

ACHIR 500 GSM Super Soft Microfiber Mattress Topper/Padding for Soft and Comfortable Sleep - Black, (Small Size, 36"x72"inch, 3ft x 6ft)
Perfect for compact beds, this single bed mattress topper adds extra cushioning without adding bulk. The 500 GSM microfibre fill improves comfort, while the breathable surface keeps it cool through the night. With elastic straps on all corners, it stays in place easily. A simple way to refresh any mattress for softer, more comfortable sleep.

Specifications

Size
36 x 72 inches
Material
500 GSM Microfibre
Fit
Elastic straps for up to a 10” mattress
Wash Care
Machine washable
Click Here to Buy

ACHIR 500 GSM Super Soft Microfiber Mattress Topper/Padding for Soft and Comfortable Sleep - Black, (Small Size, 36x72inch, 3ft x 6ft)

5.

SleepyCat Luxe Memory Foam Soft Mattress Topper - Motion Isolation | 1 Inch Thickness | Supersoft Knitted Fabrics with Ezie Washable Zipper Cover Sleepers (Queen, 78x60 inches)
This queen-size mattress topper features soft memory foam that contours to your shape, easing pressure and reducing movement transfer. Ideal for shared beds, it helps limit sleep disruption caused by partner movement. The knitted cover adds flexibility and breathability, and the removable zipper cover makes care simple. A subtle yet effective way to upgrade any mattress.

Specifications

Size
78 x 60 x 1 inches
Material
Memory Foam with knitted cover
Motion Isolation
Yes
Cover Type
Removable, washable zipper cover
Click Here to Buy

SleepyCat Luxe Memory Foam Soft Mattress Topper - Motion Isolation | 1 Inch Thickness | Supersoft Knitted Fabrics with Ezie Washable Zipper Cover Sleepers (Queen, 78x60 inches)

6.

The White Willow Single Bed Mattress Topper – Engineered Latex Supersoft Topper for Back Pain & Support – Pressure Relief & Extra Comfort – Premium Fabric – 72x30|1" H
Loading Suggestions...

Designed for soft, breathable comfort, this single bed mattress topper helps relieve pressure while supporting healthy spinal alignment. Engineered latex offers better airflow and is ideal for those who sleep warm. It stays in place with adjustable elastic bands, while the hypoallergenic build suits sensitive skin. A great choice for anyone needing comfort without too much bulk.

Specifications

Size
72 x 30 x 1 inches
Material
Engineered Latex
Fit
Adjustable elastic bands
Specifications
Details Size 72 x 30 x 1 inches Material Engineered Latex Fit Adjustable elastic bands Warranty 1 Year
Click Here to Buy

The White Willow Single Bed Mattress Topper – Engineered Latex Supersoft Topper for Back Pain & Support – Pressure Relief & Extra Comfort – Premium Fabric – 72x30|1 H

This single bed mattress topper combines gel-infused memory foam with a quilted finish to support the body’s natural curves. Its multi-zoned design targets seven key pressure points, making it helpful for relieving back discomfort. The breathable cover keeps it cool through the night, and the elastic straps hold everything in place for uninterrupted rest.

8.

Linenovation Premium Quilted Mattress Topper for Single Bed – Ultra Soft, Breathable, Extra Thick Padding – Hypoallergenic, Machine Washable – Luxury Bed Comfort Enhancer-36 Inch X 75 Inch
This ultra-soft quilted mattress topper adds a plush layer to your single bed, perfect for enhancing comfort without replacing your mattress. Its breathable fill keeps you cool during summer and cosy in winter. Hypoallergenic and gentle on the skin, it’s a smart choice for everyday comfort. Plus, it’s easy to care for and machine washable.

Specifications

Material
Microfibre and Polyester
Size
36 x 75 inches
Special Feature
Hypoallergenic and breathable
Wash Care
Machine washable
Click Here to Buy

Linenovation Premium Quilted Mattress Topper for Single Bed – Ultra Soft, Breathable, Extra Thick Padding – Hypoallergenic, Machine Washable – Luxury Bed Comfort Enhancer-36 Inch X 75 Inch

Mattress toppers: FAQs

  • What is the main purpose of a mattress topper?

    A mattress topper adds an extra layer of comfort and support to your existing mattress. It helps soften a firm mattress, supports spine alignment, and can extend the life of an older mattress without needing a full replacement.

  • Is a mattress topper good for back pain?

    Yes, especially orthopaedic mattress toppers or those with memory foam or latex. These are designed to relieve pressure from key areas like the lower back, shoulders, and hips, offering better alignment and comfort through the night.

  • How do I choose the best mattress topper for my bed size?

    Measure your mattress dimensions before purchasing. You’ll find options for king-size mattress toppers, single bed mattress toppers, and more. Make sure the topper fits snugly and comes with features like elastic straps if needed.

  • How do I maintain a mattress topper?

    Most toppers come with removable, washable covers. Spot clean foam types and regularly air out or sun-dry quilted or microfibre toppers to keep them fresh. Always check the care label for specific cleaning instructions.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / 8 Best mattress toppers: Refresh your mattress without compromising on your comfort while you sleep
