Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

8 Best recliners to relax in style at home; With up to 70% off on top picks from best brands like Wakefit and more

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 02:00 pm IST

Find the best recliner options for your home with up to 70% off on top-rated picks from brands like Wakefit, Sleepyhead and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Leatherette Manual Recliner with Durable Spring Support | Stylish Upholstery | Snug Fit for Luxurious Comfort (Glossy Sandy Swag) Brown View Details checkDetails

₹12,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex Avalon - Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Manual Recliner in Graphite Grey Colour View Details checkDetails

₹20,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Flexy | Single Seater Electric Motorized Recliner Chair with Luxuriously Padded Body and Premium Comfort | Suede Fabric|3 Years Warranty (Dark Grey) with Installation View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Comfy | 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty (Soothing Grey) | Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹13,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Standard Recliner | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Motorised Single Recliner Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Beige View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | Brown (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Couch Cell Multi-ply Hazel Recliner Leatherette, Brown View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Home Centre 1 Seater Helios Toledo Fabric Recliner| Fabric Recliner| (Beige) |1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

A recliner sofa for the home is no longer just a luxury piece meant for binge-watch days. It’s now part of the everyday living room setup for those who prefer comfort with function. From adjustable backrests to soft, sink-in upholstery, the best recliner designs today are built to support your daily lounging needs. Top names like Wakefit and Sleepyhead are offering some of their best recliner sofas that combine comfort, clean aesthetics and thoughtful build.

Recline in comfort with these stylish options. Shop premium recliner sofa picks for home with discounts going up to 70%.
Recline in comfort with these stylish options. Shop premium recliner sofa picks for home with discounts going up to 70%.

So if you’ve been eyeing a recliner for home but waiting for the right moment, this is a good time to explore. We’ve rounded up 8 of the best recliners that strike the right balance of comfort, durability and great value.

Best recliner sofas to pick from

1.

Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Leatherette Manual Recliner with Durable Spring Support | Stylish Upholstery | Snug Fit for Luxurious Comfort (Glossy Sandy Swag) Brown
Loading Suggestions...

A compact recliner for the home that offers great comfort with just the right amount of support. The three reclining positions, 360-degree swivel and rocking motion make it a functional choice for long hours of rest. With cushioned arms and a supportive backrest, it brings everyday comfort in a snug fit. This recliner sofa fits well in smaller spaces while still feeling generously padded.

Specifications

Reclining Positions
3-step manual recline
Motion Type
Rocking and 360° swivel
Seat Material
Fabric with foam cushioning
Maximum Weight Capacity
80 kilograms
Click Here to Buy

Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Leatherette Manual Recliner with Durable Spring Support | Stylish Upholstery | Snug Fit for Luxurious Comfort (Glossy Sandy Swag) Brown

2.

duroflex Avalon - Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Manual Recliner in Graphite Grey Colour
Loading Suggestions...

If you like your comfort fuss-free, this recliner sofa for home ticks the right boxes. It offers a relaxed fit with three reclining angles, a gentle rocking motion and a 360-degree swivel. The armrests are padded just right, and the backrest gives consistent support without feeling stiff. This single-seater recliner is a solid pick for compact living rooms or reading corners.

Specifications

Reclining Positions
3 manual settings
Movement Type
Rocking with a 360° swivel
Seat Upholstery
Fabric with foam padding
Maximum Weight
Capacity 80 kilograms
Click Here to Buy

duroflex Avalon - Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Manual Recliner in Graphite Grey Colour

3.

Green Soul Flexy | Single Seater Electric Motorized Recliner Chair with Luxuriously Padded Body and Premium Comfort | Suede Fabric|3 Years Warranty (Dark Grey) with Installation
Loading Suggestions...

This electric recliner for the home blends comfort with ease. Designed for compact rooms, it features motorised reclining that smoothly shifts from sitting to lounging. Overstuffed padding and a six-layered seat keep it cosy without feeling bulky. With footrest and backrest adjusting together, it suits anyone who values comfort without effort. Side pockets add to the convenience, making this one of the best recliner options for smaller homes.

Specifications

Recline Angle
105° to 155° (motorised)
Frame Material
Heavy-duty metal
Upholstery
Soft suede fabric
Electric single-seater
Recliner Type
Click Here to Buy

Green Soul Flexy | Single Seater Electric Motorized Recliner Chair with Luxuriously Padded Body and Premium Comfort | Suede Fabric|3 Years Warranty (Dark Grey) with Installation

4.

Green Soul Comfy | 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty (Soothing Grey) | Installation Provided
Loading Suggestions...

This recliner sofa for the home is designed for those who value soft padding and quiet comfort. Upholstered in suede fabric, it features a six-layer seating system that blends sink-in softness with solid back support. With three reclining positions and a sturdy frame, this single-seater works well for long TV sessions, naps, or simply putting your feet up after a long day.

Specifications

Frame Material
Engineered wood
Upholstery
Breathable suede fabric
Reclining Positions
3 manual settings
Maximum Weight Capacity
120 kilograms
Click Here to Buy

Green Soul Comfy | 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty (Soothing Grey) | Installation Provided

5.

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Standard Recliner | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Motorised Single Recliner Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Beige
Loading Suggestions...

This motorised recliner pairs smart support with easy comfort. Built with SmartGRID technology and a unique lumbar-friendly design, it offers body-hugging snugness while maintaining posture. The motorised recline glides smoothly to 150 degrees at the touch of a button. Wrapped in breathable suede, this recliner sofa adds a relaxed yet refined touch to your living space.

Specifications

Reclining Angle
Up to 150° (motorised)
Frame Material
Pine wood
Upholstery
Smooth suede with SmartGRID tech
Recliner Type
Single-seater, electric
Click Here to Buy

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Standard Recliner | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Motorised Single Recliner Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Beige

6.

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | Brown (Blue)
Loading Suggestions...

Soft, simple and made for easy evenings, this recliner sofa for home has the kind of comfort that doesn’t try too hard. Wrapped in velvet-finish polyester, it features a generously padded seat and back, supported by foam, springs and thick webbing. A handy clipper on the side lets you lean back effortlessly. This single-seater recliner works well in both small flats and larger spaces.

Specifications

Reclining Mechanism
Manual with a side clipper
Frame Material
Pine and engineered wood
Upholstery
Velvet polyester
Maximum Weight Capacity
90 kilograms
Click Here to Buy

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | Brown (Blue)

7.

The Couch Cell Multi-ply Hazel Recliner Leatherette, Brown
Loading Suggestions...

This recliner is all about easy comfort in a neat, fuss-free form. With a smooth manual recline and soft leatherette finish, it fits well in most living spaces. The seat is layered with pocket springs for added bounce and support, making long hours of lounging feel effortless. It’s a solid pick for anyone looking for the best recliner without a bulky build.

Specifications

Reclining Mechanism
Manual
Upholstery
Suede leatherette
Frame Material
Wood
Seating Support
Pocket spring cushioning
Click Here to Buy

The Couch Cell Multi-ply Hazel Recliner Leatherette, Brown

8.

Home Centre 1 Seater Helios Toledo Fabric Recliner| Fabric Recliner| (Beige) |1 Year Warranty
Loading Suggestions...

This recliner sofa for home comes with a clean silhouette and a soft fabric finish, making it a low-key option for everyday comfort. Designed for single seating, it offers a cushioned back and supportive base that suits both lounging and reading. Lightweight and compact, it blends well into most modern living spaces without taking up too much room.

Specifications

Frame Material
Wood
Upholstery
Polyester fabric
Seating Capacity
1 person
Product Dimensions
82D x 96.5W x 104H cm
Click Here to Buy

Home Centre 1 Seater Helios Toledo Fabric Recliner| Fabric Recliner| (Beige) |1 Year Warranty

Similar articles for you

Dinner sets: Top 8 picks to transform your table with style and function

Best mattresses for a peaceful and comfortable sleep; Here are our top 8 picks for you

Mattress matters: Find your dreamy match made in heaven; Nap like a champ!

Recliner sofa sets: FAQs

  • What makes a recliner sofa a better choice for home use?

    A recliner sofa for the home offers adjustable comfort, ideal for relaxing after long hours. You get support for your back, feet and neck without needing extra cushions or props.

  • How many seats are usually available in a recliner sofa set?

    Most sets come in 2-seater or 3-seater configurations, with some offering single recliners as part of the mix. Great for both compact and spacious rooms.

  • Which is the best recliner sofa material for Indian homes?

    Leatherette and suede are both popular for recliner sofas. Leatherette is easier to wipe clean, while suede adds a soft, warm feel to the room.

  • Are recliner sofa sets worth investing in?

    If comfort is a daily priority, then yes. The best recliner sofas bring value by combining support, flexibility and a more relaxed seating style that lasts over time.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / 8 Best recliners to relax in style at home; With up to 70% off on top picks from best brands like Wakefit and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On