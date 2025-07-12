8 Mattresses with best Amazon deals at Prime Day Sale 2025; Up to 80% off on top brands like Wakefit, Kurlon and more

Finding the right mattress just got easier. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE, bringing some of the biggest discounts on best-selling mattresses from Wakefit, Kurlon, Sleepyhead and other trusted names. Whether you're replacing an old one or upgrading to something comfier, now’s a smart time to save big. From memory foam to orthopaedic and hybrid designs, there’s something for every type of sleeper. Snooze better with deals on mattresses from Wakefit, Kurlon and more during the Amazon Sale (July 2025).

Discounts are as high as 80%, and with extra savings on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards, the deals get even better. Prime members also get exclusive access to select offers. This round-up features eight of the best mattresses available during the Amazon Sale 2025, so you can upgrade your sleep without overspending.

Top 8 mattresses to check out on Amazon

The Wakefit ShapeSense mattress offers balanced support with responsive memory foam and TruDensity technology that prevents sagging. Ideal for back care. Now on Amazon with up to 70% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Save extra with ICICI and SBI Bank card offers during the Amazon Sale (July 2025).

The Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX mattress uses 5D SleepTech and curved orthopaedic foam to target spinal support effectively. ComfortScience US foam keeps it breathable, while the high GSM fabric cover is washable for easy care. It’s now available with strong pricing during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

This AIHA-certified mattress uses Japanese SmartGRID technology to support pressure points and promote alignment. With 2500+ air channels, it stays cool through the night. Ideal for those seeking comfort without compromise, it’s now part of the Prime Day Sale 2025 with compelling offers available directly on Amazon.

The Kurl-On mattress provides medium firmness with memory foam that adapts to your shape while supporting the spine. Its hypoallergenic surface makes it a safe pick for all age groups. Built for regular use with a 10-year warranty, it's now available with solid offers during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

The SleepyHug AirCell Ortho Spinex Plus mattress features firm UltraSupport foam with 3-zone support for spine alignment and back pain relief. Its breathable AeroFlow cover adds comfort. Available on Amazon during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 with great offers, Prime deals and savings on ICICI and SBI Bank cards.

The LOOM & NEEDLES Dual Comfort mattress combines gel memory foam and pocket springs across seven layers for responsive support. With two firmness levels, it suits changing sleep preferences. Its 5-zone orthopaedic layout helps with alignment and pressure relief. Now part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 with attractive pricing.

The Wakeup India Virasat mattress features body zone support and high-resilience foam for balanced comfort. Its 4-inch profile works well for those who prefer a low-rise mattress with firm support. Designed to limit motion transfer, it's now part of the Amazon Sale (July 2025) with strong offers for Prime members.

The Feather Sleep Dual Comfort mattress balances soft comfort with firm support through its dual-sided design. Charcoal-infused layers improve airflow and help manage odour and moisture. Built for daily use and tailored comfort, it's now part of the Prime Day Sale 2025 with some of the best mattress deals on Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: FAQs What are the dates for the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025? The sale runs from 12th to 14th July 2025.

Who can access Prime-only deals? Only Amazon Prime members get access to exclusive offers and early deals.

Are mattresses part of the Amazon Sale (July 2025)? Yes, many top brands, including Wakefit, Kurlon and Sleepyhead, are offering up to 80% off.

Are there extra savings available? Yes, discounts are available across categories during the Prime Day Sale 2025, with select Prime-only pricing.

