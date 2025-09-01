8 sofa cum beds that will add function to your space: Up to 70% off on top picks at Amazon
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 02:37 pm IST
Smart furniture choices make small spaces livable. A sofa cum bed combines comfort with practicality, and these top picks offer savings with Amazon deals.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Wakefit Polyester Sofa Cum Bed | 1 Year Warranty | 3 Seater, Sofa Bed 6 X 5 Feet, Foldable Sofa Cum Bed with 2 Cushion - Flipper (Warpknit: Grey) View Details
|
₹9,997
|
|
|
AMATA Eagle 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed Camel Suede velevt Fabric with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Living Office Room and Guests (Camel, Medium)(3 Years Warranty) View Details
|
₹16,498
|
|
|
Rosebell Lightweight Easy 1-Person Sofa Cum Bed Jute Fabric- Washable Cover- Including Cushion - Size 3 X 6 Ft (Grey Color) Perfect for Home & Office for Guests View Details
|
|
|
|
SleepyHug FoldPRO Sofa-Cum-Bed | 3-in-1 Convertible Sofa, Lounger & Bed | TouchSense Technology | HR Foam | Lightweight | 3-Seater | Double Bed | Without Pillow | Grey, 1-Year Warranty View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
uberlyfe 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed | 1 Year Warranty | Foldable Sofacum Bed | 15 Sofa Height| 2 Cushions Zigzag Pattern |Jute Finish Fabric, Dark Grey | 6 X 6 Feet View Details
|
₹10,449
|
|
|
FURNY Tressa 2 Seater Pull-Out Premium Fabric Sofa Cum Bed Sofa Set for Living Room (Blue Fabric) View Details
|
₹20,498
|
|
|
Ganpati Arts Sheesham Wood Headboard Design 3 Seater Scott Sofa Cum Bed With Side Book Storage Wooden Sofa For Living Room Home (Natural Finish), Brown View Details
|
₹34,999
|
|
|
MAMTA Decoration Sheesham Wood Sofa Cum Bed for Living Room | Honey Finish, Design 8, Standard (MD-SCB-BR) View Details
|
₹17,199
|
|
