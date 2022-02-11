A Capital conundrum: The Wknd Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

There’s talk of a nonstop high-speed rail link between Delhi and Mumbai. If there’s any truth to this, I can’t wait. Rail travel has its own charms, and this journey promises charm aplenty.

Let’s assume it has been built and is operational. It’s so swift and comfortable that it draws passengers away from the airlines. In fact, it has become so popular that to cope with demand, eventually there’s a high-speed train that leaves each city for the other on the hour, every hour, through the day. The journey in either direction takes exactly 10 hours.

One day, you decide to take the train from Mumbai to Delhi. You board the 10 am departure. It leaves right on time, there are no delays, and it pulls into the Delhi station at precisely 8 pm. Assume there are no other trains operating on this route than these high-speed ones.

How many trains going in the other direction — Delhi to Mumbai — will you pass during the trip? Count trains that arrive just as you leave or that leave just as you arrive.

Scroll down for the answer.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Answer:

At the moment that you start from Mumbai, there are 11 trains already en route from Delhi to Mumbai: the ones that left at midnight (and is arriving as you set out), 1 am, 2 am, 3 am, 4 am, 5 am, 6 am, 7 am, 8 am, 9 am and 10 am.

You will pass all of these.

You will also pass the trains that leave Delhi at 11 am, noon, 1 pm, 2 pm, 3 pm, 4 pm, 5 pm, 6 pm, 7 pm and 8 pm; that last one leaving as you arrive.

Thus, 21. Wave, because I’m in one of them.