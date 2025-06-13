Amazon clearance store: Minimum 50% off on home decor and furniture; Time to give your home a makeover!

Do you feel your home needs a makeover? If that is so, then Amazon clearance sale is what you need to make the most of. From the summer-friendly, breathable cotton bedsheets to those chirpy cushion covers, and stylish, yet trendy furniture, Amazon is giving a minimum of 50% off on all these and a lot more. Amazon clearance sale on home furnishing and furniture(Pexels)

So, time to redecorate your home with our top 8 options of home and decor essentials available at Amazon during the clearance sale.

Loading Suggestions...

Bring contemporary charm to your living room with the ABOUT SPACE Wooden Centre Table. This table is made from durable engineered wood and combines minimalist design with functionality. Its smooth finish and sturdy legs add sophistication to any décor. This table is ideal for serving, displaying décor, or storing magazines, and it fits well in compact or spacious settings.

Specifications Material: Engineered wood Color: Walnut/Brown finish Shape: Rectangular Dimensions: Approx. 90 x 45 x 40 cm Assembly: DIY (easy to assemble) Weight Capacity: Up to 50 kg Style: Modern/Contemporary Click Here to Buy ABOUT SPACE Wooden Center Table, End Sofa Side Table, Bedside Table, Corner Coffee Table with Solid Finish Space Saving Furniture with Storage for Living Room, Bedroom (Walnut - L 40 x B 45 x H 45 cm)

Loading Suggestions...

The Nilkamal 4 Layer Multipurpose Plastic Trolley Rack is a practical storage solution for home or office. Built with sturdy plastic and mounted on wheels, it offers mobility and convenience. Each tier provides ample space for organizing kitchen essentials, bathroom items, toys, or stationery. Its ventilated design ensures cleanliness and air circulation. Lightweight and easy to clean, this trolley blends functionality with everyday usability, perfect for optimizing space.

Specifications Material: High-grade plastic Number of Shelves: 4 Color: Multicolor/Neutral tones Dimensions: Approx. 38 x 28 x 78 cm Wheels: Yes, for easy movement Load Capacity: Up to 5 kg per shelf Use: Kitchen, bathroom, office, kids’ room Click Here to Buy Nilkamal 4 Layer Multipurpose Plastic Trolley Rack with Wheels for Portability| Rolling Utility Cart | Kitchen Trolley| Space Saving Storage

Loading Suggestions...

The BLUEWUD Isvia Magazine Holder combines smart storage with elegant design. Crafted from engineered wood, it offers a compact solution for organizing magazines, newspapers, and books. The slanted compartments make browsing easy, while the rich finish complements modern interiors. Sturdy and space-saving, it’s ideal for living rooms, offices, or bedrooms. With its stylish appeal and practical design, this stand enhances both décor and functionality.

Specifications Material: Engineered wood Finish: Wenge/Walnut Dimensions: Approx. 40 x 30 x 50 cm Weight: Approx. 4-5 kg Assembly: DIY Capacity: Holds 10–15 magazines/newspapers Style: Modern minimalistic Click Here to Buy BLUEWUD Isvia Engineered Wood Magazine Holder Cum Newspapers Book Stand Decorative Hall Décor for Living room Home Furniture (Wenge)

Loading Suggestions...

The Home Centre Quadro Tall Dresser Stool is designed to add elegance and comfort to your vanity or dressing area. Its cushioned seat provides seating comfort, while the sleek wooden frame ensures long-lasting use. Compact yet tall, it fits neatly in dressing corners. The refined design and neutral finish make it a seamless match with modern or classic décor. Easy to move and maintain, it’s the perfect functional accent.

Specifications Material: Engineered wood with upholstered cushion Height: Tall stool (approx. 45–50 cm) Color: Neutral tones (beige/grey/wood finish) Weight Capacity: Up to 100 kg Assembly: Pre-assembled or minimal assembly Usage: Bedroom/dressing table/vanity Click Here to Buy Home Centre Quadro Tall Dresser Stool - Kingston White

Loading Suggestions...

Experience comfort and style with LORETO's 144 TC 100% Cotton Bedsheet. Soft, breathable, and skin-friendly, this bedsheet is ideal for daily use. Its vibrant print and smooth finish uplift bedroom aesthetics while ensuring a restful night’s sleep. Machine-washable and colourfast, it retains its texture after multiple washes. Crafted for durability and comfort, it suits modern lifestyles seeking quality bedding essentials.

Specifications Material: 100% Cotton Thread Count: 144 TC Size: Single/Double/Queen/King (variants available) Design: Printed/Solid options Wash Care: Machine-washable Fabric Features: Soft, breathable, durable Included: 1 Bedsheet + Pillow covers (as per size) Click Here to Buy LORETO - A QUALITY LINEN BRAND 144 TC 100% Cotton Bedsheet for Double Bed with 2 Pillow Covers - Yellow & Grey, Checkered

Loading Suggestions...

Light up your workspace with the SaleOn Rechargeable Desk Lamp. Compact and energy-efficient, it features adjustable brightness and a sleek design ideal for study, reading, or nighttime tasks. With built-in rechargeable battery and USB charging, it offers cordless convenience. Foldable and portable, it fits anywhere from office desks to bedside tables. Long battery life and LED efficiency make this lamp a smart, eco-friendly lighting solution.

Specifications Light Type: LED Power Source: Rechargeable battery (USB charging) Brightness: Adjustable Color: White/Black variants Foldable: Yes Battery Backup: Up to 6–8 hours Material: ABS plastic Portability: Lightweight and compact Click Here to Buy SaleOn Rechargeable Desk Lamp with 3 Color Light Modes, Dual LED Touch Sensor, Dimmable Eye Care Study Light with Phone & Pen Holder, Flexible Gooseneck, USB Charging, White

Loading Suggestions...

Cortina Solid Light-Filtering Curtains bring style and function to your windows. Made from high-quality polyester, they filter natural light while offering privacy. The rich solid colour and smooth texture enhance any room décor, be it living room or bedroom. Easy to install with eyelet rings, these curtains are machine-washable and wrinkle-resistant. A blend of elegance and practicality, they are perfect for contemporary homes.

Specifications Material: 100% Polyester Type: Light-filtering Hanging Type: Eyelet rings Size: Available in multiple lengths and widths Color: Solid color options Wash Care: Machine-washable Usage: Living room, bedroom, study Click Here to Buy Cortina Solid Light-Filtering Polyester Curtains 5 feet Long Set of 2 for Window [ Opacity: 50-60%, Color: Brown, Velvet Curtain -180 GSM ]

Loading Suggestions...

Elevate your interiors with the Xtore Decorative Wall Art MDF Wooden Hanger. Combining function with visual appeal, this hanger doubles as wall décor and storage. Made from durable MDF, it features hooks for hanging keys, scarves, or small accessories. The artistic design adds character to hallways, bedrooms, or entryways. Easy to mount and maintain, it’s a creative way to organize while beautifying your space.

Specifications Material: MDF (Medium-Density Fiberboard) Design: Artistic printed/motivational/abstract Hooks: 3–5 metal/plastic hooks Dimensions: Approx. 30 x 15 cm Mounting: Wall-mounted (nails/screws included) Use: Keys, accessories, scarves Style: Decorative + Functional Click Here to Buy Xtore Decorative Wall Art MDF Wooden Hanger for Living Room | Bedroom | Office | Kitchen | Bottle Shaped | Wall Hanging For Home Decor - Set of 3

Similar articles for you

Best leather recliners: Sink into luxury and comfort with our top 8 picks

Best plastic chairs: The perfect solution for home and office needs

Mattress matters: Find your dreamy match made in heaven; Nap like a champ!

Luxury coffee tables at up to 60% off: Premium picks on Amazon

FAQ for home furnishing and furniture What types of furniture and home furnishings are available on Amazon? Amazon offers a wide range of items, including: Living Room Furniture: Sofas, coffee tables, TV stands, recliners Bedroom Furniture: Beds, mattresses, wardrobes, nightstands Dining Room: Dining tables, chairs, sideboards Office Furniture: Desks, office chairs, bookcases Home Furnishings: Curtains, rugs, cushions, bedding, wall decor

How do I choose the right size furniture for my space? Measure your space before ordering. Check dimensions listed on the product detail page. Use masking tape or a furniture planner app to visualize fit. Allow for walking space (typically 2–3 feet clearance).

Can I return furniture and home furnishings? Yes. Most furniture is eligible for return within 30 days of delivery. However, certain custom-made or bulky items may have different return conditions. Always check the Returns Policy on the product page.

Do furnishings like curtains and rugs come in multiple sizes? Yes. Most soft furnishings have size and colour variants. Select your preferred option from the dropdown menu on the product page.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.