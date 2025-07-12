Amazon Prime Day Sale is LIVE: Furnish your bedrooms with the best furniture at up to 80% off

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE, and it’s the perfect time to give your bedroom a much-needed update. From space-saving sofa cum beds to supportive mattresses, there’s something for every home and budget. Amazon Sale (July 2025) is offering up to 80% off across a wide selection of beds, sofas and other essentials. Freshen up your bedroom with stylish furniture at massive discounts during the Amazon Sale (July 2025). Shop smart and save.

The Prime Day Sale 2025 also brings extra savings with ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards, offering up to a 10% discount. Prime members get exclusive deals, making it even easier to furnish your space without stretching your wallet. Whether you’re setting up a new room or replacing old furniture, these limited-time offers on Amazon are worth checking out before they’re gone.

Double beds at up to 60% off on Amazon

Find the right balance of style and function with double beds available at up to 60% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. From modern designs to classic finishes, options suit all room types. Shop during the Amazon Sale 2025 and enjoy added savings with bank card offers.

Loading Suggestions...

The Nilkamal Arthur double bed features clean lines and a walnut finish, giving your room a modern upgrade. Made from engineered wood without storage, it suits smaller spaces. Easy to maintain and fits standard double mattresses. Shop now on Amazon during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 for a better price.

Loading Suggestions...

The Ganpati Arts Maharaja king-size bed is made from solid Sheesham wood with a cushioned headboard and hydraulic storage. Its natural finish complements most interiors. Built for strength and style, it supports up to 250 kg. Shop it now during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 to save on classic furniture.

Loading Suggestions...

The Green Soul Maybelle queen-size bed in wenge finish features four box storage compartments and a headboard with extra space. Made from ISI-certified engineered wood, it's sturdy, safe and low maintenance. Includes a one-year warranty and free installation. Shop it during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 for great value.

Sofas at up to 80% off on Amazon

Refresh your living room with stylish sofas available at up to 80% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Choose from a variety of colours, fabrics and sizes to suit your space. These limited-time deals make upgrading your home both affordable and timely during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

The AMATA Marino 3+2 seater sofa set in ocean blue suede velvet brings comfort and a modern edge to your space. Built with solid wood, 40-density foam and a zigzag spring base, it’s durable and stylish. Comes preassembled with a 3-year warranty. Shop it now during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

The Wood Art City Rosewood 2-seater settee in off-white blends comfort with a compact, modern design. Crafted from quality wood, it suits living rooms, bedrooms or offices. No assembly needed beyond attaching the legs. Shop this versatile piece now on Amazon during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 and save.

Loading Suggestions...

The Torque Galster 12-seater U-shape sectional sofa set combines space-saving design with comfort. It includes cup holders, storage and four puffy seats, built on a solid wood frame with soft foam. Finished in dark and light grey, it’s ideal for larger rooms. Shop it now during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Sofa cum beds at a minimum 40% off on Amazon

Sofa cum beds are now available at a minimum 40% off during the Amazon Sale (July 2025). Ideal for compact homes, these multi-functional pieces are perfect for guests or daily use. Take advantage of the Prime Day Sale 2025 for deals that blend comfort and convenience without overspending.

Loading Suggestions...

The AMATA Eagle 3-seater sofa cum bed in camel suede velvet offers comfort and utility with its foldable design. Made from solid wood, it features 40-density foam, chrome steel legs and two cushions. A great space-saving choice for modern homes, now available on Amazon during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

The Rosebell 1-person sofa cum bed in grey jute fabric is lightweight, easy to move and multifunctional. It works as a sofa, lounger or mattress and includes a washable cover and cushion. Ideal for compact spaces, it’s a smart pick during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 on Amazon.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sleepyhead Napster 3-seater sofa cum bed in graphite grey offers five comfort modes, shifting easily from seater to queen-size bed. Made with high-density foam and a washable polyester cover, it's ideal for compact homes. Lightweight, no assembly needed. Grab it now on Amazon during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Mattress at up to 70% off on Amazon

Enjoy deeper sleep with top-rated mattresses now up to 70% off at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. From memory foam to orthopaedic styles, find one that suits your needs. Bank card discounts and Prime member exclusives make this the right time to upgrade during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sleepwell Dual Mattress offers a reversible design with soft and firm sides, using high-density PU and Resitec foam for balanced comfort. It features Neem Fresche technology for hygiene and breathability. Sized 72x48x6 inches, it comes with a 10-year warranty. Shop it now during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress offers medium-firm support with Japanese patented technology, ideal for back pain relief. Its SmartGRID design ensures airflow and body contouring. Certified by AIHA and backed by a 10-year warranty, this king-size mattress is a smart buy during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 on Amazon.

Loading Suggestions...

The Kurl-On Dual Mattress offers soft and firm comfort in one reversible design using high-resilience foam. Ideal for all sleep preferences, it features breathable fabric, low motion transfer and a kid-friendly surface. Sized 78x60x5 inches, it comes with a 10-year warranty. Shop now during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Almirahs at a minimum 30% off on Amazon

Organise your space with almirahs now available at a minimum of 30% off on Amazon. Choose from metal, engineered wood and mirrored options to suit your interiors. The Amazon Sale (July 2025) is the perfect chance to upgrade storage while saving more through ICICI and SBI Bank card deals.

Loading Suggestions...

The VIKI wooden almirah in frosty white offers smart storage with three doors, two drawers, a mirror and soft-close hinges. Made from engineered wood, it’s floor-mounted, functional and comes with a one-year warranty and free assembly. Shop it now during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 for a better deal.

Loading Suggestions...

The Nilkamal Freedom Big FMM cabinet is a compact plastic storage unit with four shelves, double doors and a safety lock. Lightweight yet durable, it's suitable for clothes, kitchenware and more. Backed by a three-year warranty, it fits neatly in any room. Grab it now during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

The DeckUp Plank Uniti 2-door wardrobe features a Wotan Oak and white matte finish with two drawers, lockable doors and hanging space. Made from engineered wood, it's ideal for bedrooms or compact areas. Get this functional wardrobe at a better price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 on Amazon.

Side tables at a minimum of 50% off on Amazon

Add function and style to your room with side tables starting at 50% off during the Prime Day Sale 2025. Great for bedrooms and living areas, they pair well with existing furniture. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale 2025 and bank offers for smart home buys at better prices.

Loading Suggestions...

This modern bedside table by Yookeer features three open shelves and a compact frame, ideal for small bedrooms or living rooms. Made from engineered wood in a dark brown finish, it holds up to 15 kg. Use it as a side table, organiser or coffee stand during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

The DRIFTINGWOOD solid Sheesham wood bedside table in honey finish offers three spacious drawers and a glossy, traditional design. Built with Sheesham veneer and MDF backing, it's sturdy and ready to use with no assembly needed. A practical bedroom addition, now available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 on Amazon.

Loading Suggestions...

The ETIQUETTE ART modern bedside table features a minimalist design with a drawer for storage and solid mango wood legs for stability. Its brown and white finish adds a clean touch to any room. Use it as a nightstand or side table. Now available on Amazon during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Similar articles for you

Dinner sets: Top 8 picks to transform your table with style and function

Best mattresses for a peaceful and comfortable sleep. Here are our top 8 picks for you

Mattress matters: Find your dreamy match made in heaven; Nap like a champ!

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: FAQs When is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025? The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE from 12th to 14th July. Enjoy some of the biggest savings of the year across categories during this limited-time event.

Are there special discounts for Prime members? Yes, Prime members get early access and exclusive deals, along with faster delivery and extra savings during the Amazon Sale (July 2025).

What bank offers are available during the sale? Shoppers can avail up to 10% discount and savings using ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards during the Amazon Sale 2025.

What categories have the biggest discounts? From furniture, electronics and home essentials to fashion and beauty, Amazon Sale 2025 includes offers up to 75% off across various categories.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.