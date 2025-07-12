Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Amazon Prime Day Sale is live: Get lounge-worthy, comfortable recliners at up to 70% off

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Amazon Prime Day Sale has begun and with this, you can get up to 70% off on a wide range of recliners.

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Standard Recliner | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Motorised Single Recliner Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Blue View Details checkDetails

duroflex Avalon Posture Pro Single Seater Premium Leatherette Motorized Rocking & Rotating Recliner | | Pocket Spring Support | 3 Zone Backrest | 270⁰ Rotation - Beige View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

Sleepyhead RX6 - Single Seater Suede Fabric Recliner (Mocha Brown) |3 Modes of Comfort |High Back Rest for Extra Neck & Lumbar Support | Premium Pocket Springs for Plush Feeling View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | Brown (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

Home Centre 3 Seater Cairo Fabric Recliner| Fabric Recliner| (Beige) |2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹42,999

Green Soul Comfy | 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty (Soothing Grey) | Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

Home Centre 1 Seater Helios Toledo Fabric Recliner| Fabric Recliner| (Beige) |1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

duroflex Avalon Fabric Single Seater Recliner in Grey Color View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

Give your home a lounge-worthy, stylish look with our top picks of recliners that are available at up to 70% off during Amazon Prime Day Sale that has already begun. The sale is exclusive for prime members, so if you're not a prime member, time to join now to avail the best deals.

The top recliners on Amazon are ready to transform your living space with comfort. Grab amazing deals before the Amazon Sale ends.
Be you’re looking for a cosy corner to binge-watch your favourite shows, a plush throne to unwind after a long day, or a stylish addition to your home, the perfect recliner awaits you at prices that’ll make you lean back and smile even wider? Don’t just dream of comfort, claim it this Prime Day!

1.

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Standard Recliner | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Motorised Single Recliner Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Blue
Time to experience ultimate comfort with The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Standard Recliner. Its motorised mechanism allows you to adjust your seating effortlessly, offering perfect lounging at the touch of a button. The ergonomic design supports your back, legs, and neck while premium upholstery adds a luxurious feel to your living space. This recliner is ideal for relaxing, reading, or watching TV, this recliner combines style and technology to elevate your home comfort experience.

2.

duroflex Avalon Posture Pro Single Seater Premium Leatherette Motorized Rocking & Rotating Recliner | | Pocket Spring Support | 3 Zone Backrest | 270⁰ Rotation - Beige
Sit back and enjoy superior comfort with the Duroflex Avalon Posture Pro Recliner. Crafted with an orthopedic-friendly design, it promotes correct posture while offering plush cushioning. The premium fabric and sleek design blend into any modern home décor. Its easy-to-operate mechanism helps you recline smoothly, providing the right balance of support and softness. Ideal for people who seek comfort with a focus on spinal alignment and well-being.

3.

Sleepyhead RX6 - Single Seater Suede Fabric Recliner (Mocha Brown) |3 Modes of Comfort |High Back Rest for Extra Neck & Lumbar Support | Premium Pocket Springs for Plush Feeling
The Sleepyhead RX6 Single Seater Recliner invites you to sink into soft suede fabric and plush cushioning. Its manual reclining function lets you lean back easily while enjoying full-body support. Compact yet stylish, it fits seamlessly into any living room or bedroom. Designed for everyday relaxation, it features sturdy construction, smooth reclining motion, and a cosy feel, making it your perfect companion for unwinding after a long day.

4.

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | Brown (Grey)
Bring home the Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner for a touch of elegance and comfort. Wrapped in luxurious velvet fabric, this single-seater recliner provides a smooth manual recline for a laid-back posture. The cushioned backrest, wide armrests, and sturdy frame offer reliable support and durability. Perfect for your living room or personal corner, this recliner is designed to help you relax in style without compromising on quality.

5.

Home Centre 3 Seater Cairo Fabric Recliner| Fabric Recliner| (Beige) |2 Year Warranty
Upgrade your living room with the Home Centre Cairo 3-Seater Fabric Recliner. With three spacious seats, it allows family or friends to relax together in comfort. Each seat features a smooth reclining function, plush cushions, and soft fabric upholstery. Designed for durability and style, this recliner sofa enhances any home with its elegant design and cosy feel, making movie nights and family time even more enjoyable.

6.

Green Soul Comfy | 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty (Soothing Grey) | Installation Provided
Relax in plush comfort with the Green Soul Comfy 1-Seater Recliner Sofa. Its overstuffed cushions, wide armrests, and ergonomic design cradle your body perfectly. Featuring a smooth reclining mechanism, this chair transforms effortlessly into a cosy lounger. Ideal for your living room or study, it combines durability with modern aesthetics, offering you a private spot to unwind, read, or enjoy your favourite show in absolute comfort.

7.

Home Centre 1 Seater Helios Toledo Fabric Recliner| Fabric Recliner| (Beige) |1 Year Warranty
The Home Centre Helios Toledo Recliner offers comfort and sophistication in a single-seater design. Upholstered in soft, durable fabric, it features generously padded cushions and a manual reclining mechanism for effortless relaxation. Its compact size makes it perfect for small spaces while still providing the cosiness of a full recliner. Whether you’re watching TV or taking a nap, this recliner brings a touch of elegance and comfort to your home.

8.

duroflex Avalon Fabric Single Seater Recliner in Grey Color
Enjoy unmatched comfort with the Duroflex Avalon Fabric Single Seater Recliner. Designed with premium fabric and plush padding, it offers superior support and a smooth manual reclining action. The ergonomic structure keeps your back and legs well-supported, making it an excellent choice for long hours of relaxation. Its modern design and robust build ensure it complements any home interior while delivering a luxurious, cosy seating experience every day.

 

FAQ for recliners

  • How does a recliner work?

    Most recliners work with a lever, button, or remote control. Manual recliners use a handle or body pressure, while electric/motorized recliners adjust at the touch of a button.

  • What types of recliners are available?

    Manual recliners Power recliners (electric) Rocker/glider recliners Lift chairs (assist in standing) Wall-hugger recliners (space-saving)

  • How much space does a recliner need?

    It depends on the model. Traditional recliners require more room to fully extend, while wall-hugger models need just a few inches from the wall.

  • What is the weight capacity of a recliner?

    Most recliners support between 100–150 kg (220–330 lbs). Check the specific product’s specifications for exact details.

  • How do I clean and maintain my recliner?

    For leather: Wipe with a damp cloth and use leather conditioner occasionally. For fabric: Vacuum regularly and spot-clean with mild detergent if needed. Avoid direct sunlight to prevent fading.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
