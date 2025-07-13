Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
Amazon Prime Day Sale is LIVE: Top 10 handpicked home furnishing ideas to add classy, aesthetic flair to your home

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE with top home furnishing deals. Upgrade your space with these 10 classy, functional and affordable picks.

Guffaw / Corduroy/Stripped/Luxury 340 TC Cushion Covers Standard Size 16X16 Inches (Blue, 5) View Details checkDetails

₹1,545

GET THIS

BLANC9 Set of 5 Cushion Covers, 12x20 Inches, 16x16 Inches, Modern and Comfortable Pillow Cases for Home, Office, Living Room - (Yellow & Multicolor/Midnight Beauty) View Details checkDetails

₹1,603

GET THIS

mosey Cushion Covers 20 inch x 20 inch Cotton Set of 2 | Boho Cushion Cover 20x20 for Sofa | Beige Throw Pillow Cover 50cm x 50cm View Details checkDetails

₹2,100

GET THIS

LINENWALAS Cotton Linen Solid Sheer Curtain Set with Eyelet Rings Non Blackout Door Curtain - Set of 2 -Natural Linen- 4.5ft x9.5ft View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

GET THIS

THE LINEN COMPANY Cotton Linen Solid Sheer Window Curtain Set With Steel Eyelet Rings- 5 Feet (Avocado Green- Set Of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹935

GET THIS

HUESLAND Cotton Curtains 7 feet Long for Door, 1 Bohemian Eyelet Curtain View Details checkDetails

Carpet for Living Room (Size 4x6,feet) Handmade 3D Edge Collection Microfiber & Polyester Silk Touch Rugs, Color, Navy Blue View Details checkDetails

₹4,399

Carpet collection Shaggy Modern Rug Soft Handwoven Plain California Premium Shag Collection With 4X6 Feet(120X180 Cm) Plain Color 5 CmPile Height For Living Room|Home And Bedroom, Rectangular, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

SWEET HOMES, Super Ultra Soft Shaggy Handcrafted Anti-Skid Silk Touch Carpet, Size 5X7 Feet, Colour, L,Beige/Grey/Ivory View Details checkDetails

₹6,044

Heaven World Hand Woven Shaggy Carpet for Living Room, Bedroom - Polyester Anti-Slip Fluffy Fur Rug, Modern Shag Carpet (6x9 Feet, Ivory) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE, and it's the perfect time to refresh your space with a few tasteful tweaks. From soft furnishings that soften harsh corners to sleek picks that bring your room together, there’s a wide mix waiting to be explored. This curated list covers 10 home furnishing ideas designed to balance comfort, style and utility without overdoing it.

From muted tones to statement textures, these handpicked home furnishings add visual charm without trying too hard. Amazon Sale (July 2025).

Think soothing colours, layered textures and timeless designs, all at prices that won’t push your budget. Plus, ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cardholders can enjoy up to 10% discount and savings, and Prime members get exclusive deals. If you’ve been meaning to upgrade a corner or give your room a new feel, the Amazon Sale 2025 is worth browsing.

 

Top 10 picks to check out on Amazon

1.

Guffaw / Corduroy/Stripped/Luxury 340 TC Cushion Covers Standard Size 16"X16" Inches (Blue, 5)
Give your space a subtle lift with Guffaw’s striped corduroy cushion covers. Crafted from velvet-like polyester, they feel as good as they look. Each 16x16-inch cover comes in a deep blue and adds texture without going overboard. Available as a set of five during the Amazon Sale (July 2025), ideal for mixing comfort with tone.

2.

BLANC9 Set of 5 Cushion Covers, 12x20 Inches, 16x16 Inches, Modern and Comfortable Pillow Cases for Home, Office, Living Room - (Yellow & Multicolor/Midnight Beauty)
BLANC9’s set of 5 cushion covers blends vibrant colour with modern ease. Available in 12x20 and 16x16 inches, they offer a soft touch and versatile style. Made from breathable polyester, these black floral covers work well in living rooms or offices. Now featured during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, they're a simple way to refresh your space.

3.

mosey Cushion Covers 20 inch x 20 inch Cotton Set of 2 | Boho Cushion Cover 20x20 for Sofa | Beige Throw Pillow Cover 50cm x 50cm
Mosey’s 20x20-inch cushion covers come in a soft boho beige and are made from 100% cotton for a natural, relaxed look. With a YKK zipper and lab-tested fabric, they’re both durable and easy to maintain. Available as a set of two, this pick is a great fit during the Amazon Sale 2025 for home refreshes.

 

4.

LINENWALAS Cotton Linen Solid Sheer Curtain Set with Eyelet Rings Non Blackout Door Curtain - Set of 2 -Natural Linen- 4.5ft x9.5ft
LINENWALAS sheer curtains in natural linen bring light filtering ease with a soft cotton-linen blend. Designed with eyelet rings, these 4.5x9.5 ft panels are ideal for bedrooms, kitchens or living rooms. Lightweight yet durable, they drape effortlessly. Grab this stylish set of two during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 to add texture without blocking light.

5.

THE LINEN COMPANY Cotton Linen Solid Sheer Window Curtain Set With Steel Eyelet Rings- 5 Feet (Avocado Green- Set Of 2)
THE LINEN COMPANY’s avocado green sheer curtains blend cotton-linen comfort with a lightweight look that filters light without blocking airflow. With steel eyelets for smooth draping, this 5-foot set adds a soft visual break to living spaces. A perfect choice during the Amazon Sale 2025 for those looking to balance privacy with natural light indoors.

6.

HUESLAND Cotton Curtains 7 feet Long for Door, 1 Bohemian Eyelet Curtain
HUESLAND’s 7-foot cotton curtain in green leaf floral brings a relaxed boho feel to your doorway. Made with breathable cotton, it filters sunlight without darkening your space completely. Finished with decorative tassels and smooth grommets, it's both functional and easy on the eyes. A single panel worth adding during the Amazon Sale 2025 for a touch of print.

7.

Carpet for Living Room (Size 4x6,feet) Handmade 3D Edge Collection Microfiber & Polyester Silk Touch Rugs, Color, Navy Blue
TAUKIR CARPETS brings softness underfoot with this 4x6 handmade rug in navy blue. Crafted from high-pile microfiber and polyester, it offers a rich texture and silk-like touch. Ideal for living rooms, it blends comfort with visual depth. Now available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, it’s a smart pick to warm up your floor space.

8.

Carpet collection Shaggy Modern Rug Soft Handwoven Plain California Premium Shag Collection With 4X6 Feet(120X180 Cm) Plain Color 5 CmPile Height For Living Room|Home And Bedroom, Rectangular, Grey
Carpet Collection’s 4x6 dark grey shaggy rug adds warmth and softness to any room. With a thick 5 cm pile and silk-like texture, it’s both plush and practical. Handwoven and weighty enough to stay in place, it suits bedrooms or living spaces. Pick it up during the Amazon Sale (July 2025) to upgrade comfort instantly.

9.

SWEET HOMES, Super Ultra Soft Shaggy Handcrafted Anti-Skid Silk Touch Carpet, Size 5X7 Feet, Colour, L,Beige/Grey/Ivory
SWEET HOMES’ 5x7 shaggy carpet blends soft textures with a silk-touch finish in beige, grey and ivory tones. Handcrafted from dense microfiber, it adds comfort and visual ease to any space. Anti-skid backing and easy maintenance make it ideal for busy households. Available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, it’s a smart update for cosy interiors.

10.

Heaven World Hand Woven Shaggy Carpet for Living Room, Bedroom - Polyester Anti-Slip Fluffy Fur Rug, Modern Shag Carpet (6x9 Feet, Ivory)
Heaven World’s 6x9 shaggy carpet in ivory is crafted from soft polyester with a plush 2-inch pile for a cosy, modern feel. Designed for high-traffic areas, it’s anti-slip, kid-friendly and easy to clean. A great fit for living rooms or bedrooms, this rug is worth grabbing during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 for everyday comfort.

 

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: FAQs

  • When is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 happening?

    The sale runs from 12th to 14th July 2025, offering major price drops across categories including electronics, home decor, fashion and more.

  • Is the sale open to all customers or just Prime members?

    All customers can shop the sale, but Prime members get exclusive deals, early access, and added discounts.

  • Can I return products bought during the sale?

    Yes, the usual Amazon return and refund policies apply. Be sure to check each product’s return window on its listing.

  • Are there any bank offers available during the sale?

    Yes, ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cardholders can get up to 10% discount and savings on eligible purchases made during the sale.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

