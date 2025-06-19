Amazon Prime Shopping Days are here: Get best deals on top 8 mattresses for your home

If you have been putting off buying a new mattress, now’s the smartest time to grab one. Amazon Prime shopping days kick off from 19th June and run till 23rd June, giving you five full days to score dreamy deals. Wakefit, Sleephead and Livpure are ready to spoil you with their comfy collections during this Amazon sale. Bag Amazon offers on Wakefit, Sleephead and Livpure mattresses during Prime shopping days from 19th to 23rd June with bank discounts too.

Stack on extra savings thanks to instant bank discounts from HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, HSBC and more. From back-friendly designs to plush comfort, there’s a mattress for every type of sleeper. Keep an eye on mattress sale tags and bag the best mattress for your bedroom without breaking the bank. Stay comfy and save big, all thanks to Prime shopping days.

Top mattresses to pick with Amazon offers

Switch your snooze style any time you fancy with Wakefit’s Dual Comfort mattress. One side remains medium-firm for sturdy support, while the other side feels gentler for cosy nights in. Crafted with high-resilience foam, it handles temperature well and keeps motion transfer low, making it a smart pick during Prime shopping days and the Amazon sale.

Specifications Size Queen (78x60x4 inches) Fill Material High Resilience Foam Firmness Medium Firm and Medium Soft Special Feature Pillow Top, Dual Sided Click Here to Buy Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Queen Size (78x60x4)

Sleepyhead Flip lets you pick your perfect sleep style in seconds. One side is soft and plush for cosy snuggles, while the other stays firm for extra back support. High-density foam keeps motion transfer low and breathability high. Grab it during Prime shopping days to enjoy smart Amazon offers and an unbeatable mattress sale.

Specifications Size Queen (78x60x5 inches) Fill Material High-Density Foam Firmness Plush and Firm Special Feature Dual-sided, Breathable Fabric Click Here to Buy Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam Queen Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 5 Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress (78X60X5)

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite brings you two comfort zones in one mattress. Flip it for a soft feel on cosy nights or switch to the firm side for sturdy back support. The breathable knitted fabric keeps you cool while the durable HD foam maintains shape for years. Snap it up during Prime shopping days for top Amazon offers.

Specifications Size Queen (72x60x5 inches) Fill Material High Density PU Foam Firmness Medium, Firm, and Soft Special Feature Dual-sided, Breathable Fabric Click Here to Buy Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | Queen Size (72 x 60 x 5)

Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX wraps you in pure comfort with its clever 5D SleepTech zones. This mattress pairs memory foam with curved orthopaedic support that hugs your spine just right. Its high GSM neon cover unzips easily for a fresh wash. Grab this trusted favourite during Prime shopping days to enjoy the best Amazon offers.

Specifications Size King (78x72x6 inches) Fill Material Memory Foam and HR Foam Firmness A firm with Orthopaedic Zones Special Feature 5D SleepTech, Removable Washable Cover Click Here to Buy Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Mattress | 5D SleepTech | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |King Bed (78x72x6) inch,10 Yr Warranty

SleepyCat’s Latex Hybrid mattress blends firm orthopaedic support with breathable layers for cool sleep all night long. It's Pinhole Tech Latex and memory foam combo, plus a 5-zone support system, keeps your spine aligned and aches at bay. Wrapped in a soft bamboo cover, it’s a dreamy pick during Prime shopping days with irresistible Amazon offers.

Specifications Size King (78x72x8 inches) Fill Material Latex and Memory Foam Firmness Firm Orthopaedic Special Feature Pinhole Tech Latex, Bamboo Cover Click Here to Buy SleepyCat Latex Mattress|10 Years Warranty |Firm,Orthopedic 8-Inch Hybrid Bed Mattress with Pinhole Tech Latex & Memory Foam Layers|5-Zone Support&Bamboo Cover(King Size,78X72X8Inches)

Centuary Sleepables makes switching sleep comfort simple with its double-sided design. Flip between firm support and a softer feel anytime you like. Crafted with high resilience and hyper-soft foam, plus a premium knitted fabric cover, it stays fresh and comfy. Snap up this practical pick during Prime shopping days and catch the best Amazon offers.

Specifications Size Double (72x48x5 inches) Fill Material High Resilience and Hyper Soft Foam Firmness Firm and Soft Special Feature Dual-sided, Premium Knitted Fabric Click Here to Buy Centuary Mattresses Sleepables | 7 Years Warranty | 5-Inch Double Size Dual Comfort Hard and Soft Reversible Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (72x48x5)

Kurl-On’s Dual Comfort mattress makes bedtime flexible with a soft side for cosy nights and a firm side for sturdy support. Made with high-resilience foam and wrapped in smooth, breathable fabric, it stays comfy and low on motion transfer. Bring home this trusted pick during Prime shopping days to bag some of the best Amazon offers.

Specifications Size Queen (78x60x5 inches) Fill Material High-Density Foam Firmness Firm and Soft Special Feature Dual-sided, Hypoallergenic Fabric Click Here to Buy Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | Queen Size Bed Mattress| | 78X60X5 | 10 Yrs Warranty

The Sleep Company’s SmartGRID Ortho mattress brings clever Japanese tech to your bedroom for unbeatable back support. Its grid design hugs every curve, balances firmness and softness and keeps you cool with 2500-plus air channels. Topped with plush cotton fabric, this one’s a winner during Prime shopping days for some of the best Amazon offers around.

Specifications Size King (78x72x6 inches) Fill Material SmartGRID Foam Firmness Medium Firm Orthopaedic Special Feature 2500 plus Air Channels, AIHA Certified Click Here to Buy The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | King Size Bed 78x72x6

Best mattresses: FAQs What is the best mattress for back pain relief? Look for a medium-firm mattress that supports your spine and cushions pressure points. Memory foam or orthopaedic designs usually work well for back pain.

How long does a good mattress last? A quality mattress typically lasts about 7 to 10 years. Regular rotation and using a protector can help extend its life.

Which mattress type is best for hot sleepers? If you tend to feel warm at night, consider a mattress with cooling gel layers, breathable foam or natural latex. These help with airflow and temperature control.

How do I choose the best mattress for side sleepers? Side sleepers benefit from a softer top layer that hugs the shoulders and hips. Memory foam or hybrid mattresses are popular picks for this sleep style.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

