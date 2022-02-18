Are our city eateries inclusive?

A rather unfortunate incident in Delhi, including a wheelchair-bound lady and a high-end eatery, has thrown light on the topic of accessibility and inclusivity in India. Social media outrage resulted in the hotel apologising, but the incident should never have taken place. Making public places accessible to all, is the need of the hour.

Aadya Pawar, the founder of an NGO called Disability Visibility, has a 10-year-old brother, Aadi, who has cerebral palsy. They enjoy food and love trying out new cuisines in Mumbai, and Pune. While they have never faced discrimination, she says they sometimes get “weird looks”. During a visit to a Mumbai café that served continental food, they requested for dal-khichdi from the sister hotel nearby for a disabled family friend. She wasn’t used to the food, but the staff refused to budge.

An avid traveller and inclusivity activist Sunita Sancheti says refusal to enter a hotel is uncommon, but very often, places are inaccessible. When her friend visited a Pune five-star hotel, she faced issues with a badly constructed ramp and transportation, too, on the plush property.

Small changes can make a huge difference

Multiple restaurants in Mumbai and Pune are run by persons with disability (PWD), which proves that inclusivity is not a herculean task.

Dr Sonam Kapse, founder of Terrasinne, Pune, believes that hotels don’t need to make huge changes to serve the PWDs. Her restaurant hires differently abled people and farmer’s children. She says, “We have extensive manpower in India and simply assisting with a wheelchair can make a huge difference. People with Down Syndrome and autism need cutlery with some curvature to it, which are easily available in the market. For those with tremors, you can give them plastic cutlery, instead.”

Sancheti says, “Many PWDs travel nowadays. And it is not just PWDs who use facilities like ramps, handrails, a wider entrance or special washrooms. They benefit senior citizens, children and parents with prams, too.”

Another factor that plays a pivotal role for PWDs is transportation, points out Nishant Khade, a differently abled Mumbai-based entrepreneur. He says that while hotels may have the provisions for wheelchairs, sometimes getting to the place is the biggest hurdle.

“Whenever I travel around the country, I have found that people are mobility impaired, as they don’t have their own vehicle. Public transport, in both Mumbai and Pune, is not disabled-friendly,” he explains.

But more than the infrastructure, it is the mindset that needs to be changed. PWDs still face a lot of stigmas. Just reaching out with a helping hand will go a long way. Pawar says “Sensitizing people and teaching disability etiquette is as important as making changes to accommodate a person’s need.”