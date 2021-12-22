Art that transitions between mind, body and spirit

Wonder how a sense of urbanism and natural elements, when fused together, can create a harmonious balance? Displayed to showcase this amalgamation, are the digital and physical art installations in the exhibition titled Body and Imagination. It’s in these that artist Shovin Bhattacharjee presents what he has attempted to create in the last four to five years, including the pandemic phase.

A total of 48 pieces are on display, and Bhattacharjee shares that these have been placed keeping in mind the order in which they were created. “When I design a space and exhibit my work, the exhibition space needs to be planned properly. When you enter the exhibition, you can see which is made of stainless steel and which one is propelled from the ceiling,” he says, adding, “These artworks are really important in the process of making timing, because some of these artworks were created in the time of the lockdown and the pandemic. So if you look at the digital work, and if you see my sculptures and installations during the pandemic — what we experienced and what I experienced in the virtual and real world — there is a really good juxtaposition and transition from the analogue to the digital. The world has become comfortable with the digital forum. This is one of the most exciting points for me during the pandemic and lockdown because as an optimist I always take things in a positive note and direction.”

Talk about the sculpture titled Blossom of Spirit, which is very close to the artist, and he says: “The main concept of this is the connection of mind, body and spirit. The mind-body-spirit connection is that we are all more than just our thoughts. We are also our bodies, our emotions, and our spirituality... all these things combine to give us identity, determine our health, and make us who we are. The upper part shows a flower blossom which brings a touch of eternity, joy and beauty which lie beyond the sorrows and cares of the human world. The centre part of the sculpture acknowledges the intense physical effort and the hard work of numerous warriors those who are playing significant role in shaping the world.”

Wanting to touch upon sustainability through his works, the artist says his “inspiration is from Nature and its surroundings”. He goes on to explain: “Since I live in an urban space, urbanscape is also a main source of inspiration. I always try to convey a message through my work to the viewers and the world to be sensitive towards habitats. My intention is to always give respect to our habitats, nature and to protect nature. Sustainability is the key subject for my art.”

Catch It Live

What: Between Body and Imagination

Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, 42, Block G, Connaught Place

On till: January 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk on the Blue and Yellow Lines

