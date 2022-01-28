ArtDiary: Sculpting the nuances of everyday Indian life

New Delhi

For Delhi-based sculptor NS Rana, the underlying theme of his sculptural practice, which has now clocked 50 years, is a certain serenity that art carries within itself. Over the years, a sense of calm has come to define his works, and the veteran artist feels it was therefore apt to title the ongoing solo exhibition as, Solace.

On display are 33 bronze sculptures created by him, over the last three years. “Since Rana belongs to Rajasthan, one can see reflections of his roots in his work,” says Siddhant P Upadhye, curator, adding, “He often depicts scenes from villages in bronze, and a significant number of his works are themed on Krishna, peacocks and trees. It all connects back to his theme of solace.”

“My subjects come from the everyday Indian life. Whether it’s a divine theme or a family (moment) or enjoyment,” says Rana, explaining, “As an artist, I strongly believe that one’s art should reflect the background from which the maker comes. Even if he or she isn’t standing by that piece of art to explain, people must be able to know that it’s an Indian artist at work. And this will only happen when there is Indianness and (representation of) my culture in the work.”

An artwork titled Krishna with Tree and Peacock, which is on display at the show.

Sharing how he learnt the craft of sculpting metals from his family, and the significance behind the choice of this medium, the 72-year-old sculptor recalls: “My father taught me how to work with metal, some 50 years ago. I chose bronze as my medium because it’s considered sacred, used in religious activities, and there is a certain permanence to it. India is a land of sculpture, and one will not find as many sculptures as they find here. That also relates to the everydayness of my work.”

Many of the exhibited works have been conceived during the pandemic, and Rana says, “I couldn’t go out last two years, so immersed myself even more deeply into my art. I finished some of the works I had started earlier and couldn’t conclude.” And among his large-scale works is the two feet high sculpture, Krishna With Tree and Peacock. Sharing how his financial condition influenced his artistic decisions over time, the artist reveals: “Pehle paise nahi hote the pocket mein, toh paanch inch ke upar ke sculpture nahi banaye. As time passed and I got financially stable, I could achieve greater scale with my creations.”

Catch It Live

What: Solace

Where: Gallery Pioneer, F-322, 2nd Floor, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai and www.gallerypioneer.com

On till: January 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Saket on the Yellow Line

