Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Baby playpen: Give your little one the freedom to play freely; Top 8 picks for you

ByShweta Pandey
Jul 02, 2025 12:50 PM IST

A playpen is a smart choice when it comes to giving your little ones the freedom to play without worrying. Here are our top 8 picks for you.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

MONSTECH Large Baby Playpen 150x180cm Pit Balls Playpen for Baby up to 5 Years with Anti-Fall Rings, Safety Lock, Breathable Mesh, Kids Activity Center Play Pen (180-150-GreyPrinted) View Details checkDetails

₹4,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

StarAndDaisy Playpen/Play Pen for Kids up to 5 Years, Portable Baby Activity with Safety Lock, Toddlers Indoor Activity Suitable for Babies Up to 5 Years-(120x120 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dawnwake 150x180 cm Playard with Ocean Balls and Anti-Fall Grasp Rings, Large Playpen for Baby up to 5 Years with Safety Lock (NO Mat/Cushion, Non-Foldable) - Grey View Details checkDetails

₹4,850

amazonLogo
GET THIS

R for Rabbit Joyland Playard Playpen for Kids 14 Panel Play Yard with Compact Fold, Customizable Shape, 22.6 sqft Area Safe & Fun Play Fence Space with Door for 6-36 Month Babies (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹9,798

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hukimoyo 16 Panel Playpen for Babies Upto 5 Year Foldable Baby Fence Playpen with Mat & Balls Activity Play Yard for Kids Play Area Indoor Setup Fence for Toddlers Outdoor Playarea with Gate (5.2x 6.1ft =30sqft) View Details checkDetails

₹9,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Paixao Baby Kids Playards Playpen Ball Pool Ball Pit for Babies 2 to 12 Years (Yellow, Large) View Details checkDetails

₹2,489

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Baybee 8 Panel Kids Playards Playpen for Babies Upto 5 Year, Foldable Activity Baby Playpen with Rubber Base, Play Gate Fence for Toddlers, Kids Baby Play Area Indoor Outdoor Setup (155 * 65cm, Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹4,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

House of Quirk Baby Playpen Foldable & Sturdy Safety Play Yard for Babies and Toddlers with Balls and Mat Indoor/Outdoor Baby Gate Playpen with Activity Wall 34 Square Feet (16 Panel, Grey Space) View Details checkDetails

₹13,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

As a parent, we do worry about our little one's safety and health. And especially when all these little bundle of joys want to do is crawl from one place to another. Time to introduce playpens to their little world, a safe little space where your baby can crawl, explore, giggle, and grow!

Best baby playpen for your little wonders(Pexels)
Best baby playpen for your little wonders(Pexels)

These playpens provide your infants a safe spot for all their mischievous adventures while you are away cooking, working, or just catching your breath. Knowing that your little babies are safe and enjoying is another level of bliss! So, for all new parents or would be parents who want to buy a playpen for their babies, here are our top 8 picks for you:

 

1.

MONSTECH Large Baby Playpen 150x180cm Pit Balls Playpen for Baby up to 5 Years with Anti-Fall Rings, Safety Lock, Breathable Mesh, Kids Activity Center Play Pen (180-150-GreyPrinted)
Loading Suggestions...

Give your child a safe, spacious area to play and explore with the MONSTECH Large Baby Playpen. Designed with sturdy anti-slip suction cups and soft breathable mesh, it offers visibility and ventilation for both baby and parent. The secure double-lock gate ensures peace of mind, while the generous size allows freedom of movement for crawling, walking, and play. It's easy to assemble, clean, and perfect for both indoor and outdoor use.

Specifications

Dimensions:
Approx. 200 x 180 x 66 cm
Material:
Oxford cloth + alloy steel frame
Features:
Anti-slip base, double-lock safety gate
Suitable Age:
6 months to 6 years
Setup:
Tool-free assembly
Use:
Indoor & Outdoor
Color Options:
Multiple
Includes:
Storage pockets, soft bottom mat (optional)
Click Here to Buy

MONSTECH Large Baby Playpen 150x180cm Pit Balls Playpen for Baby up to 5 Years with Anti-Fall Rings, Safety Lock, Breathable Mesh, Kids Activity Center Play Pen (180-150-GreyPrinted)

2.

StarAndDaisy Playpen/Play Pen for Kids up to 5 Years, Portable Baby Activity with Safety Lock, Toddlers Indoor Activity Suitable for Babies Up to 5 Years-(120x120 cm)
Loading Suggestions...

The StarAndDaisy Playpen creates a fun and secure play zone for your little one. With colorful panels and a stable base, it keeps kids engaged while parents can relax. The lockable door ensures safety, and the interlocking design allows you to expand or reduce its size. Whether at home or in a play school, this playpen promotes safe independence for growing toddlers.

Specifications

Dimensions:
Customizable, approx. 150 x 150 cm
Material:
BPA-free plastic
Features:
Lockable door, non-slip base, engaging play panels
Suitable Age:
6 months to 5 years
Safety:
EN71 Certified
Assembly:
No tools required
Color:
Multicolor options
Design:
Modular for resizing
Click Here to Buy

StarAndDaisy Playpen/Play Pen for Kids up to 5 Years, Portable Baby Activity with Safety Lock, Toddlers Indoor Activity Suitable for Babies Up to 5 Years-(120x120 cm)

3.

Dawnwake 150x180 cm Playard with Ocean Balls and Anti-Fall Grasp Rings, Large Playpen for Baby up to 5 Years with Safety Lock (NO Mat/Cushion, Non-Foldable) - Grey
Loading Suggestions...

Dawnwake’s 150x180 cm Playard is the perfect blend of safety and spacious design for active babies. Made with durable, soft mesh walls and a padded base, it allows your child to play securely while remaining visible to parents. Lightweight yet strong, it’s a great choice for homes, daycare centers, or travel.

Specifications

Dimensions:
150 x 180 x 68 cm
Material:
Oxford fabric + steel pipe
Features:
Anti-slip suction cups, mesh walls
Suitable Age:
6 months+
Portability:
Foldable and lightweight
Safety:
EN71 certified
Base:
Soft padded bottom
Cleaning:
Easy wipe-clean fabric
Click Here to Buy

Dawnwake 150x180 cm Playard with Ocean Balls and Anti-Fall Grasp Rings, Large Playpen for Baby up to 5 Years with Safety Lock (NO Mat/Cushion, Non-Foldable) - Grey

4.

R for Rabbit Joyland Playard Playpen for Kids 14 Panel Play Yard with Compact Fold, Customizable Shape, 22.6 sqft Area Safe & Fun Play Fence Space with Door for 6-36 Month Babies (Green)
Loading Suggestions...

The R for Rabbit Joyland Playard is a premium-quality baby enclosure offering maximum safety and comfort. Featuring soft mesh sides for ventilation and padded flooring for protection, this playpen doubles as a sleep and play station. The foldable design and compact carry bag make it ideal for families on the move.

Specifications

Dimensions:
Approx. 100 x 70 x 76 cm
Material:
Steel + polyester + breathable mesh
Features:
Foldable, travel-friendly, zip entry
Suitable Age:
Newborn to 3 years
Portability:
Includes carry bag
Safety:
European Standard EN716 Certified
Design:
Compact folding mechanism
Mattress:
Included padded base
Click Here to Buy

R for Rabbit Joyland Playard Playpen for Kids 14 Panel Play Yard with Compact Fold, Customizable Shape, 22.6 sqft Area Safe & Fun Play Fence Space with Door for 6-36 Month Babies (Green)

5.

Hukimoyo 16 Panel Playpen for Babies Upto 5 Year Foldable Baby Fence Playpen with Mat & Balls Activity Play Yard for Kids Play Area Indoor Setup Fence for Toddlers Outdoor Playarea with Gate (5.2x 6.1ft =30sqft)
Loading Suggestions...

Hukimoyo’s 16 Panel Playpen offers a fully customizable and secure play area for toddlers. With easy-to-connect panels, you can adjust the size to fit your space. Its colorful, interactive panels and non-slip design make it a favorite among parents looking for fun and safety combined.

Specifications

Panel Count:
16
Area Coverage:
Up to 2.5 sq. meters (adjustable)
Material:
BPA-free HDPE plastic
Features:
Interactive toys, anti-skid base, lockable gate
Suitable Age:
6 months to 6 years
Assembly:
Snap-fit panels
Safety:
Rounded edges and EN71 certified
Color:
Multicolor
Click Here to Buy

Hukimoyo 16 Panel Playpen for Babies Upto 5 Year Foldable Baby Fence Playpen with Mat & Balls Activity Play Yard for Kids Play Area Indoor Setup Fence for Toddlers Outdoor Playarea with Gate (5.2x 6.1ft =30sqft)

6.

Paixao Baby Kids Playards Playpen Ball Pool Ball Pit for Babies 2 to 12 Years (Yellow, Large)
Loading Suggestions...

Keep your baby safe and entertained in the Paixao Baby Kids Playards. This sturdy playpen comes with soft mesh sides, a zippered door, and a wide base for optimal stability. Whether it’s tummy time or toy time, it’s a must-have for modern parents.

Specifications

Dimensions:
Approx. 150 x 180 x 65 cm
Material:
Oxford fabric + alloy frame
Features:
Breathable mesh, zip door, anti-skid base
Suitable Age:
6 months+
Safety:
Certified safe materials
Assembly:
Tool-free installation
Use:
Indoor/Outdoor
Cleaning:
Wipe-clean surface
Click Here to Buy

Paixao Baby Kids Playards Playpen Ball Pool Ball Pit for Babies 2 to 12 Years (Yellow, Large)

7.

Baybee 8 Panel Kids Playards Playpen for Babies Upto 5 Year, Foldable Activity Baby Playpen with Rubber Base, Play Gate Fence for Toddlers, Kids Baby Play Area Indoor Outdoor Setup (155 * 65cm, Pink)
Loading Suggestions...

Baybee 8 Panel Playard is a vibrant, secure, and versatile play space for toddlers. Its compact size makes it perfect for smaller homes while providing ample room for play. The panels include fun shapes and a safety door, and you can extend it by adding more panels.

Specifications

Panel Count:
8
Dimensions:
Approx. 140 x 140 cm (customizable)
Material:
Non-toxic plastic
Features:
Secure latch door, play activity panel
Suitable Age:
6 months to 5 years
Assembly:
Quick lock-in panels
Safety:
EN71 Certified
Portability:
Lightweight design
Click Here to Buy

Baybee 8 Panel Kids Playards Playpen for Babies Upto 5 Year, Foldable Activity Baby Playpen with Rubber Base, Play Gate Fence for Toddlers, Kids Baby Play Area Indoor Outdoor Setup (155 * 65cm, Pink)

8.

House of Quirk Baby Playpen Foldable & Sturdy Safety Play Yard for Babies and Toddlers with Balls and Mat Indoor/Outdoor Baby Gate Playpen with Activity Wall 34 Square Feet (16 Panel, Grey Space)
Loading Suggestions...

The House of Quirk Baby Playpen ensures a worry-free environment for your little one. Built with high-density Oxford fabric and see-through mesh, it provides both comfort and safety. The durable frame and anti-slip suction keep it grounded while your baby enjoys their own little world.

Specifications

Dimensions:
Approx. 150 x 180 x 66 cm
Material:
300D Oxford cloth + stainless steel
Features:
Breathable mesh, anti-skid suction cups, zip opening
Suitable Age:
6 months to 6 years
Portability:
Foldable and travel-friendly
Cleaning:
Easy wipe surface
Colors:
Available in various hues
Base:
Optional padded mat
Click Here to Buy

House of Quirk Baby Playpen Foldable & Sturdy Safety Play Yard for Babies and Toddlers with Balls and Mat Indoor/Outdoor Baby Gate Playpen with Activity Wall 34 Square Feet (16 Panel, Grey Space)

Similar articles for you:

Top 8 smart baby monitors for your little one's safety; Trust these options and stay stress-free

Organic baby lotions: Top 8 picks that are perfect for your baby's gentle and delicate skin

Breathable baby bedding set: Our top 8 comfortable and travel-friendly picks for your little ones

Swaddle blanket for newborns: Keep your little ones snuggled and cosy; Our top 8 picks for you

 

FAQ for baby playpen

  • What is a baby playpen?

    A baby playpen is a safe, enclosed area designed to give your baby space to play, crawl, or rest while keeping them secure. It's a great way for parents to supervise their baby while attending to other tasks nearby.

  • What age is suitable for using a playpen?

    Playpens are typically suitable for babies from 6 months to 3 years old, or until your child can climb out. Always check the product’s age and weight guidelines for safety.

  • Can I use the playpen outdoors?

    Yes, many playpens are portable and weather-resistant, making them ideal for indoor and outdoor use. Just ensure the surface is flat and clean for stability.

  • How easy is it to set up and fold?

    Most modern playpens are designed for quick setup and foldability, often with no tools required. They’re travel-friendly and come with carrying bags.

  • Does the playpen come with a mat or padding?

    Some playpens come with built-in padded floors, while others may require a separate play mat. Check the product details for included accessories.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Baby playpen: Give your little one the freedom to play freely; Top 8 picks for you
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On