Behind the scenes: Myth and memory in the Matrix

The fourth film, The Matrix Resurrections, is different in subtle ways. Lilly Wachowski is not co-directing this time. Hugo Weaving did not return to play Agent Smith, due to scheduling conflicts. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II replaces Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus. Keanu Reeves is still Neo, but he can’t seem to remember that he once saved the world.

The Matrix movies also spawned the Matrix Defence in American courts. At least two people, on trial for murder in the aftermath of the film’s success, have claimed that they believed they were living in a simulated world and were attempting to break free of their machine overlords. The two were convicted anyway.

The Matrix movies live on in unusual ways. About 97% of the materials used to build the sets of the second and third films were recycled. The wood was shipped to Mexico to build low-cost homes. The Bullet Time scenes have been spoofed or recreated in at least 30 other English-language films. A 2012 examination by Slate magazine looked at academic-paper repositories such as Google Scholar and ProQuest to determine which pop-culture property academics studied the most. They found that only Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the Alien films and The Wire have been the subject of more PhD papers than the Matrix movies.

Keanu Reeves made $10 million on the first film, but picked up close to $100 million from acting fees, profit-sharing and other deals from the trilogy. He directed a portion of those earnings to the special-effects and design teams, in acknowledgement of how much their efforts had shaped the films’ success.

The third film, Matrix Revolutions, was the first movie to be released at the same moment around the world, when it opened on November 5, 2003.

The Wachowskis also cast their idol, philosophy professor and civil-rights activist Cornel West, in the subsequent films. He was at Harvard then, on his way to accepting a job at Princeton. The directors told him that his writings had influenced the first film, and in gratitude, they’d written a bit part just for him. The high-profile scholar played Councillor West, member of the Zion Council, spouting a few lines in the second and third films of the trilogy.

The second and third Matrix films, both released in 2003, were significantly bigger in terms of budgets and scale. A highway was built especially for the chase scene in The Matrix Reloaded, in which more than 100 cars were also destroyed. The investment paid off. The film became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time when it was released. It made $740 million worldwide. But neither film would be the cultural sensation that The Matrix was.

The first film was so successful, Warner Bros asked the Wachowskis if they’d like to reboot the Batman franchise. They chose to finish the Matrix trilogy instead. Christopher Nolan would eventually pick up the threads on Batman, in 2005.

Most other memorable elements were easy hacks. Hugo Weaving, who played Agent Smith, drew his neutral-but-menacing tone from the way the Wachowskis themselves sounded. Trinity’s gleaning coat was made from PVC. The iconic sunglasses were all custom-made, with replicas created for sale only after the third film was released.

Those flying-bullet scenes, which the filmmakers referred to as Bullet Time, used photos, not moving film. Multiple cameras were set up around each actor, each taking a shot at the same time or fractions of a second apart. The thousands of images were then strung together to make Neo’s moves seem swift and seamless.

To understand the concepts of a make-believe world and a simulated reality, the cast read sociologist Jean Baudrillard’s 1981 book, Simulacra and Simulation. It looks at how human reality is shaped by symbols, and how culture and media have a shared existence. The book shows up in the first film too; it’s where Neo hides his illegal goods.

Casting didn’t get much easier after the success of the first film. Sean Connery was approached to play the Architect in the sequel, but declined. He said he just couldn’t understand the lines.

For Trinity, actors as diverse as Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu and Michelle Yeoh were considered, before Moss was signed. INXS frontman Michael Hutchence was cast in a major role in the first film too, but died by suicide days later.

Casting was a challenge. Few A-list actors had heard of the Wachowskis; fewer still could understand the script. The siblings wanted Johnny Depp. The studio wanted Brad Pitt or Val Kilmer. None of them was interested. Will Smith declined (only to make Wild Wild West instead). Nicolas Cage and Leonardo DiCaprio were considered. But it was Keanu Reeves who warmed to the tech-philosophy action film and signed on.

Some tales are just not true, like the one about the studio giving the Wachowskis only $10 million for the first film. Or the one about them using that entire sum on just the opening scene, showing Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) zipping away from the bad guys. In truth, the studio was concerned that filming was moving too slowly, and threatened to take over. To placate their bosses, the directors quickly filmed the opening scene, adding temporary audio and visual effects, and sent it over. It worked. Warner Bros backed off, leaving them to work on the $60 million film without interference.

The reason The Matrix (1999) holds up to rewatching today is because the Wachowski siblings spent so much time on the story. It started out as an idea for a comic book (both had scripted comic books for Marvel). But they approached film studio Warner Bros hoping to turn it into a movie instead. The studio loved the idea, but wasn’t confident about letting the unknown siblings direct. While the two worked on a separate film, Bound (1996), to prove they could do it, they polished the Matrix script, producing 14 drafts over five-and-a-half years, to emerge with a solid story set in a whole new world.

