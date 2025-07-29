Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Best beds to add comfort and design to your space: Amazon Freedom Festival offers up to 75% off; Sale live on 31 July

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 03:48 pm IST

Add comfort and design to your room with the best beds on sale. Amazon Freedom Festival offers up to 75% off.

Wooden Street Harper Bed | Premium Engineered Wood King Size Bed Without Storage, (82 L x 74 W x 32 H Inches) | Strong & Durable Modern Double Beds - Columbian Walnut Finish with 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

Amazon Brand - Solimo Petra Solid Sheesham Wood Queen Bed (Teak Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹14,499

Wakefit Bed | King (78 X 72) Engineered Wood Bed with Storage, 1 Year Warranty | - Taurus - Columbian Walnut View Details checkDetails

₹14,997

Bniture Modern Bed for Bedroom || Platform Bed with Designer Headboard || Engineered Wood Bed Without Storage (Giant Wood, King Size Platform Bed) (H- 73 CM x L- 209.1 CM x W- 198 CM) View Details checkDetails

₹16,613

GODREJ INTERIO Bed, Hannah King Size Engineered Wood Bed with Box Storage, 1-Year Warranty, Cola-Rain, Prelaminated Particle Board View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

STRATA FURNITURE Sheesham Wood Queen Size Bed Cot Bed Furniture Upholstered Double Bed for Bedroom Living Room Home - Grey Finish View Details checkDetails

₹17,349

Bniture Modern Bed for Bedroom || Platform Bed with Designer Headboard || Engineered Wood Bed Without Storage (Frosty White & Giant Wood, Queen Size Platform Bed) (H- 73 CM x L- 209.1 CM x W- 160 CM) View Details checkDetails

₹14,663

SONA ART & CRAFTS Diamond Solid Sheesham Wood King Size Bed with Storage Box + 2 Side Tables | Wooden King Size Cot Bed Double Bed with Box for Home - Teak Finish (Assembly Included) View Details checkDetails

₹36,999

Wakefit Bed | Single (78 X 36) Engineered Wood Bed with Storage, 1 Year Warranty | - Taurus - Columbian Walnut View Details checkDetails

₹9,465

Furnire Carp Sheesham Wood Single Bed Without Storage for Bedroom Home Solid Wood Without Storage Single Palang Cot for Hotels - (Honey Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹7,998

BedCult Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Single Size Cot Without Storage - 12 Months Warranty Comfortable Bed for Bedroom(Single 6ft x 4ft (72x48), Liam Non Storage), Brown View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

ikalido Metal Bunk Bed For Junior, Twin Over Full Size Beds With Sturdy Guard Rail & Removable Ladder, Space-Saving/Noise Free/Matte White View Details checkDetails

₹12,632

STRATA FURNITURE Sheesham Wood Bunk Bed with 2 Drawer Storage Wooden Double Bed Furniture for Bedroom Home (Natural Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹41,799

A good bed does more than support your sleep. It shapes how your room feels and functions through the day. With the Amazon Freedom Festival sale in full swing, now’s a great time to rethink your bedroom. From solid wood double beds to compact single bed frames, there’s something for every kind of home. The discounts are generous and the options surprisingly stylish. You’ll find furniture that fits small rooms, beds with built-in storage and finishes that blend well with Indian interiors. This sale isn’t just about prices, it’s about bringing comfort and quiet luxury to your space. If your furniture needs an upgrade, the Amazon sale is worth a scroll. Here's what’s worth adding to your cart.

Cosy up in style with these beds on Amazon sale. Perfect time to refresh your furniture during the Amazon Freedom Festival.
Top deals on beds at The Amazon Freedom Sale

1.

STRATA FURNITURE Sheesham Wood Queen Size Bed Cot Bed Furniture Upholstered Double Bed for Bedroom Living Room Home - Grey Finish
A sturdy mix of design and function, this Sheesham wood double bed brings a warm grey polish that works with both light and deep-toned bedrooms. The upholstered headboard adds softness, while the strong frame keeps things grounded. It suits couples looking for comfort without compromising on durability. Available on Amazon, this queen-sized bed comes with free assembly and fits well into any modern or classic furniture layout at home.

2.

Bniture Modern Bed for Bedroom || Platform Bed with Designer Headboard || Engineered Wood Bed Without Storage (Frosty White & Giant Wood, Queen Size Platform Bed) (H- 73 CM x L- 209.1 CM x W- 160 CM)
Clean lines, a matte finish and a designer headboard give this queen-size platform bed a refined yet easygoing feel. Built from European engineered wood, it balances strength with minimal bulk. There’s just enough under-bed space to stash extra linen or storage boxes. The noise-free design and quick assembly make it perfect for modern homes. Available on Amazon, it’s a smart pick for those updating their bedroom furniture without going overboard.

3.

SONA ART & CRAFTS Diamond Solid Sheesham Wood King Size Bed with Storage Box + 2 Side Tables | Wooden King Size Cot Bed Double Bed with Box for Home - Teak Finish (Assembly Included)
This king-size Sheesham wood bed comes with built-in storage and two side tables, making it a well-thought-out option for spacious bedrooms. The teak finish gives it a grounded, timeless presence, while the added box storage keeps your space clutter-free. Designed for durability and comfort, this double bed is a practical pick during the Amazon sale. Assembly is included, so it’s ready to settle into your furniture setup without the extra effort.

4.

Wakefit Bed | Single (78 X 36) Engineered Wood Bed with Storage, 1 Year Warranty | - Taurus - Columbian Walnut
Built for everyday use, this single bed by Wakefit combines compact design with generous storage. The Columbian Walnut finish adds warmth, while the engineered wood build keeps it sturdy yet light enough to move. Ideal for guest rooms or smaller bedrooms, it holds up well against wear and tear. Available on Amazon, it’s a neat solution for those who want furniture that’s practical, stylish and doesn’t take up extra space.

5.

Furnire Carp Sheesham Wood Single Bed Without Storage for Bedroom Home Solid Wood Without Storage Single Palang Cot for Hotels - (Honey Finish)
This Sheesham wood single bed blends simplicity with strength. Its honey finish brings out the natural grain, while the solid frame offers long-term durability. Designed without storage, it’s a clean, clutter-free option for bedrooms, guest spaces or even hotel rooms. The smooth finish and modern lines give it quiet character. Available on Amazon, it’s a reliable choice for those who prefer minimal furniture that doesn’t compromise on quality or comfort.

6.

BedCult Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Single Size Cot Without Storage - 12 Months Warranty Comfortable Bed for Bedroom(Single 6ft x 4ft (72x48), Liam Non Storage), Brown
Crafted from solid Sheesham wood, this single bed by BedCult offers a firm base and a clean, lacquered finish in warm brown. Its no-storage design keeps things light and fuss-free, ideal for guest rooms or compact bedrooms. The frame is sturdy and well-sized for solo sleepers. While assembly is DIY, the structure is straightforward. Available on Amazon, it’s a dependable piece of furniture built to last without adding visual weight to the space.

7.

ikalido Metal Bunk Bed For Junior, Twin Over Full Size Beds With Sturdy Guard Rail & Removable Ladder, Space-Saving/Noise Free/Matte White
Perfect for growing kids or shared rooms, this ikalido metal bunk bed combines safety with a compact footprint. The matte white finish gives it a clean, modern look, while full-length guardrails and a removable ladder add function without fuss. Noise-free slats keep nights restful and mornings less chaotic. Available on Amazon, it’s a space-saving solution that balances strength, comfort and flexibility in homes that need smart, sturdy furniture choices.

 

8.

STRATA FURNITURE Sheesham Wood Bunk Bed with 2 Drawer Storage Wooden Double Bed Furniture for Bedroom Home (Natural Finish)
Built from solid Sheesham wood, this bunk bed by STRATA FURNITURE offers smart storage with two built-in drawers and a natural finish that suits most interiors. The design comfortably fits both kids and adults, making it practical for shared rooms or growing families. The frame feels sturdy, and the wood detailing adds quiet warmth. Available on Amazon, it’s a thoughtful furniture pick for those looking to use vertical space well.

 

Amazon Great Freedom Festival: FAQs

  • When does the Amazon Freedom Festival sale begin?

    The Amazon Freedom Festival sale starts on 31st July. Prime members usually get early access before it opens up to everyone.

  • Are there any bank offers during the Amazon sale?

    Yes, shoppers using SBI credit or debit cards can get a 10% discount. Terms and conditions apply, so check before checkout.

  • What are the top furniture deals this time?

    Look out for up to 75% off on beds, double bed frames, single beds, tables and more during this furniture sale.

  • Does the sale include free assembly for furniture?

    Many beds and larger furniture pieces include free assembly. Product pages mention the details, or you can add the service while ordering.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

