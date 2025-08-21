Best block print curtains for your home; Add aesthetic designer elements with our top 8 picks

Curtains are more than just fabric that frames a window. They influence the mood of a space, soften the light, and give a room its character. Among the many styles available, block print curtains remain a classic choice. Each motif carries the imprint of skilled artisans, making them feel unique and full of story. They could be hand-block printed or digitally printed, but block prints of either kind will truly add an aesthetic charm to any space. Soft cotton block print curtains add warmth and style, creating an inviting backdrop that blends traditional craftsmanship with modern home interiors.

Cotton block print curtains are especially loved for their lightness and natural drape, fitting easily into both minimal and layered interiors. From subtle florals to bold geometric designs, they bring freshness while staying true to traditional methods. In this guide, we bring you the best block print curtains for home spaces, with eight beautiful picks that add artistry and warmth effortlessly.

Best block printed curtains to pick from

These hand-block printed cotton curtains by Blocks of India bring a soft, airy touch to your space. The semi-sheer fabric lets daylight filter through beautifully, brightening the room while still offering a sense of privacy. Crafted in Jaipur, the floral yellow pattern adds a gentle charm with its natural tones, making it perfect for both relaxed and lively interiors. Each curtain carries the unique character of traditional block printing, giving your home a warm and timeless feel.

Urban Space’s cotton curtains bring a refreshing balance of style and comfort to your home. The sunflower pattern in pomegranate pink feels vibrant yet soothing, adding a soft splash of colour to your interiors. Made from thick cotton, they filter light beautifully, keeping the space cool while still bright. The eyelet design makes them easy to hang, while the tiebacks allow you to play with the look. These curtains combine charm and practicality in the most natural way.

Tranquebar Curtain Co.’s cotton curtains bring a calming touch with their blue ethnic palm print. The fabric feels soft yet has a pleasing weight, allowing it to fall gracefully while darkening the room just enough to create a cosy mood. Designed with back tabs, they offer a neat finish that hides the curtain rod for a refined look. Perfect for bedrooms or living spaces, these curtains add a subtle layer of charm with their timeless block-inspired design.

Rangbhar’s linen-textured sheer curtains in green sparrow design bring a breezy, natural vibe to your interiors. The light-filtering fabric allows sunshine to flow in softly, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere while still offering privacy. The delicate pattern feels refreshing without overwhelming the room, making it ideal for both bedrooms and living areas. Finished with sturdy eyelets for easy hanging, these curtains combine effortless charm with a touch of everyday sophistication.

Urban Space’s sheer linen curtains in modern fire glow pink bring a gentle sophistication to your home. The linen-textured fabric filters light softly, casting a warm glow that brightens the room while maintaining privacy. The floral design adds a graceful touch, perfect for creating a cosy yet stylish atmosphere. With eyelets for easy hanging and tiebacks for a versatile look, these curtains are a simple way to refresh your interiors with charm and colour.

Amigos brings a refreshing charm to home décor with these cotton grommet curtains in a soft pink floral print. Crafted from thick cotton canvas, the fabric drapes beautifully, filtering light in a way that keeps the room bright yet comfortably shaded. The natural matte finish adds a refined touch, avoiding any artificial shine. Finished with stainless steel rings for easy hanging, these curtains strike the perfect balance between timeless beauty and everyday practicality.

Urban Space’s cotton curtains in liberty blue bring a calm and refined feel to any room. Made from thick cotton, they filter sunlight softly, creating a balanced play of brightness and shade. The floral pattern adds a romantic touch, while the sturdy eyelets and tiebacks make them easy to style. With their natural texture and flowing drape, these curtains are perfect for giving bedrooms or living areas a relaxed yet polished finish.

Trance Home Linen’s cotton curtains in Aangan red bring richness and depth to interiors with their bold floral print. The fabric is thickly woven, giving a strong yet graceful drape that filters light beautifully while providing privacy. Designed with stainless steel grommets, they are easy to hang and maintain, making them practical as well as stylish. These curtains are perfect for creating a warm, inviting atmosphere in living rooms, bedrooms, or office spaces.

Block print curtains: FAQs Are block print curtains suitable for everyday use? Yes, block print curtains made from cotton are durable, easy to wash, and perfect for daily use while adding charm to your interiors.

Do block print curtains fade quickly? Good quality hand block print curtains use natural dyes or fast colours, so they maintain their vibrancy for years with gentle care.

Can block print curtains be styled in modern homes? Absolutely. Block print curtains complement both traditional and contemporary décor, bringing an artisanal touch to minimal as well as eclectic spaces.

How do I care for block print curtains? Wash them in cold water with mild detergent, avoid harsh sunlight while drying, and iron on low heat to preserve the fabric and print.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.