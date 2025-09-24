Best branded office chairs to buy at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale; top picks with up to 80% off
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 02:06 pm IST
Upgrade your workspace with the best office chair options at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, offering comfort, style, and discounts up to 80%.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
IAFA FURNITURE® Ergolux High Back Ergonomic Office & Study Chair | 3 Year Warranty | Adjustable Height, Tilt Lock, 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Heavy Duty Metal Base | DIY | Grey View Details
₹4,199
CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh High Back Ergonomic Office Chair - Adjustable Seat Height, Sturdy Metal Base, Revolving Study & Computer Chair for Work from Home, Black View Details
₹3,789
ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White] View Details
₹4,659
DROGO Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home, Computer Chair with Breathable Mesh, Adjustable Seat, Footrest, 3D Armrest, 2D Headrest & Lumbar Support | Mesh Chair for Office/Home (Grey) View Details
₹17,990
Green Soul Pebble Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Tilt Lock Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Grey) View Details
₹2,990
Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black View Details
₹7,690
beAAtho® Verona Mesh High Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty by beAAtho, Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Grey) View Details
₹3,798
CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Chair | Ergonomic Office, Study, Revolving, Computer Chair for Work from Home Heavy Duty Metal Base, Seat Height Adjustable (Black) View Details
₹2,899
Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details
₹4,299
GODREJ INTERIO Curv Chair Premium Mesh Wide Back Ergonomic Work from Home/Office Chair, 1 Year Warranty, Height Adjustable, Heavy Duty PP Base, DIY Installation (1, Earthstone, 72.5 * 97.5 * 70 cm) View Details
₹4,999
Frido AeroMesh Ergo Chair, Adjustable Armrests & Headrest, Lumbar Support, Breathable Mesh Back Fabric, Customizable Seat Depth & Height, Office Chair for Work, Study, Computer,120 kg Capacity- Grey View Details
₹13,499
Vergo Transform Prime Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair, High Back, Lumbar Support, 2D Armrests, Synchro Tilt-Lock Recline, Heavy-Duty Metal Base, WFH/Study/Gaming (White Grey) View Details
₹6,989
The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black & Grey View Details
₹9,999
